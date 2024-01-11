en English
Mark ‘Super Samoan’ Hunt Mulls Over Bareknuckle Boxing Transition at 49

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
Seasoned fighter Mark Hunt, fondly known as the ‘Super Samoan,’ is contemplating a move towards bareknuckle boxing at the ripe age of 49. This recent development follows a career in kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA, and boxing. The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the potential platform for this endeavor. Engaged in negotiations for a possible fight, Hunt’s resilience in the ring remains undeterred by the looming hint of retirement.

Financial Constraints and Inherent Fighter Spirit

While the need for financial sustenance constitutes a significant part of Hunt’s motivation, his inherent desire to fight also shines through. His last venture in the ring culminated in a TKO victory over Sonny Bill Williams in November 2022, a comeback following a defeat against Paul Gallen in 2020.

Bareknuckle Boxing: Popular Platform for MMA Fighters

Despite the inherent risks associated with bareknuckle fighting, BKFC has emerged as a popular platform for former MMA fighters. Hunt is no exception. His acknowledgment of these risks accompanies a determination to join the bareknuckle boxing ranks.

Enduring Legal Battle and Potential Opponents

A protracted legal battle with UFC concluded without success for Hunt, placing increased emphasis on arranging his next fight. A potential opponent is Ben Rothwell, who has previously faced Hunt in MMA. Additionally, Hunt has reached out to Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer. While recognizing Paul’s accomplishments in the boxing arena, Hunt has questioned his skill level.

Despite the challenges, Mark Hunt’s resolve to continue fighting remains unshaken.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

