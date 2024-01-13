en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mark Henry Reveals Past Aspirations and Current Insights in Wrestling Industry

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:56 pm EST
Mark Henry Reveals Past Aspirations and Current Insights in Wrestling Industry

In an intimate conversation on ‘The Smooth Vega Podcast’, Mark Henry, a respected personality in the world of wrestling and a current broadcaster for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), shared his untold experiences and aspirations during his time with WWE. Henry, whose tenure at WWE was marked by remarkable performances, revealed an unfulfilled ambition: to take on an executive role within the company, a position he strived for but could not attain.

Unrealized Ambitions with WWE

During his association with WWE, Henry was not merely content with the glamour and spectacle of the wrestling ring. He was driven by a deeper desire to be associated with success, which he conveyed to WWE’s head honcho, Vince McMahon. However, his ambition to transition into an executive role was met with resistance, as the company was not keen on providing ‘on-the-job training’ for him.

Learning Curve at AEW

Upon joining AEW, Henry’s professional journey took a new turn. His time with the wrestling league has been a journey of continued learning and broadened perspectives. Henry indicated that the past three years with AEW have been an eye-opener, equipping him with insights and knowledge that he missed during his stint with WWE.

Beyond In-Ring Performances

As an industry veteran, Henry’s passion for wrestling transcends the physical performances in the ring. Had he been granted an executive role at WWE, he would have aimed to contribute to the company’s success on an everyday basis, focusing on productivity and growth. His comments not only reflect his dedication to wrestling but also his commitment to playing a significant role in the sector’s overall success.

0
Business Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
The Deceptive Nature of Vitamin Prices: Quality Over Cost
In the realm of nutrition, the cost of vitamins can be a puzzle, with prices that fluctuate wildly from under $15 to nearly $700 annually. Despite such a vast disparity, it’s crucial to understand that the higher price tag does not equate to superior quality. Renowned brands like Kirkland Signature and Garden of Life MyKind
The Deceptive Nature of Vitamin Prices: Quality Over Cost
National Khadi and Saras Mahotsav Concludes on a Successful Note in Ranchi
10 mins ago
National Khadi and Saras Mahotsav Concludes on a Successful Note in Ranchi
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
11 mins ago
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
Tata Consumer Products Ltd Acquires Capital Foods and Organic India in Strategic Expansion
6 mins ago
Tata Consumer Products Ltd Acquires Capital Foods and Organic India in Strategic Expansion
U.S. Senators Urge SEC to Scrutinize JBS S.A.'s NYSE Listing
8 mins ago
U.S. Senators Urge SEC to Scrutinize JBS S.A.'s NYSE Listing
AT&T Announces Price Increase for Unlimited Plans and More Hotspot Data
9 mins ago
AT&T Announces Price Increase for Unlimited Plans and More Hotspot Data
Latest Headlines
World News
The Dawn of DeBoer Era: Alabama Welcomes Its 28th Head Football Coach
2 mins
The Dawn of DeBoer Era: Alabama Welcomes Its 28th Head Football Coach
The Deceptive Nature of Vitamin Prices: Quality Over Cost
2 mins
The Deceptive Nature of Vitamin Prices: Quality Over Cost
Jharkhand Gears Up for Municipal Elections Following High Court's Order
2 mins
Jharkhand Gears Up for Municipal Elections Following High Court's Order
Lineup Changes and Milestones Mark New Zealand's T20I Series Against Pakistan
3 mins
Lineup Changes and Milestones Mark New Zealand's T20I Series Against Pakistan
Odisha FC Begins Super Cup Defense with Victory Over Bengaluru FC
3 mins
Odisha FC Begins Super Cup Defense with Victory Over Bengaluru FC
Honoring Dr. Kathleen Lynn: The Campaign to Name Dublin's New Children's Hospital
3 mins
Honoring Dr. Kathleen Lynn: The Campaign to Name Dublin's New Children's Hospital
Prominent Wrestling Figures and OVW Executive Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite
4 mins
Prominent Wrestling Figures and OVW Executive Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite
Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims
6 mins
Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims
St. John Vianney Pulls Off Upset Victory Against Bergen Catholic in High School Wrestling
7 mins
St. John Vianney Pulls Off Upset Victory Against Bergen Catholic in High School Wrestling
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app