Mark Hanretty Returns to ‘Dancing on Ice’: Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts

Glasgow-born dancer, skater, and choreographer, Mark Hanretty has made a stellar return to the latest season of Dancing on Ice. He’s no stranger to the ice-skating world, having been inspired by Torvill and Dean’s iconic 1994 Olympic performance. The journey that followed saw him representing the UK internationally, bagging two bronze medals with partner Christina Chitwood in 2008 and 2010, and placing 18th at the 2009 European Championships.

Mark Hanretty: A Dynamic Presence on Dancing on Ice

Mark’s connection with Dancing on Ice began when his choreographer, the legendary Christopher Dean, helped him land a role on the ITV show. Over the years, he has partnered with various celebrities, including Rosemary Conley and Oona King in 2013. Despite suffering a dislocated shoulder during his stint with King, Mark showed immense courage and completed the routine. After a brief hiatus, he made a comeback in 2017, partnering with Donna Air and remaining on the show until the seventh week.

Life Beyond the Ice

Off the ice, Mark leads a fulfilling life with his wife Kathy, an ice dance coach, and their two children, Lukasz and Liola. But the ice is never far away. This year, he announced his partnership with Adele Roberts, a BBC Radio 1 presenter, who recently triumphed over bowel cancer.

Mark and Adele: A Partnership to Watch

Adele Roberts, the former BBC Radio 1 presenter, declared herself cancer-free in June 2022 after undergoing treatment for bowel cancer. She brings to the table her unique experience and indomitable spirit, making her partnership with Mark one to watch in this season of Dancing on Ice.