Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea’s National Football Team’s Coaching Staff

Mark Fotheringham, former Norwich City midfielder, is set to join the coaching staff of South Korea’s national football team, led by Jurgen Klinsmann. The team is currently preparing for the Asian Cup 2023, where they are among the favorites. Fotheringham will take on the roles of support coach and scout, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his coaching career in Germany and his stint as a manager for Huddersfield Town.

Fotheringham’s Coaching Journey

Fotheringham’s coaching career took off in Germany, where he served as an assistant to esteemed coaches Felix Magath and Thomas Oral at various clubs, including Karlsruher, Ingolstadt, and Hertha Berlin. His time in Germany also led to his first managerial role at Huddersfield Town, though he was replaced by Neil Warnock after 21 games.

A New Chapter with South Korea

During his time in Germany, Fotheringham established a connection with Jurgen Klinsmann, a connection that now sees him join the coaching staff of the South Korean national team. The team boasts top-tier talent like Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in, Kim Min-jae, and Hwang Hee-chan, making them strong contenders for the Asian Cup. However, Hwang Ui-Jo, another notable player, has been excluded from the squad due to an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, which he has vehemently denied.

South Korea’s Prospects in the Asian Cup

South Korea’s national team has a promising lineup and is expected to make a strong showing at the Asian Cup 2023. They will begin their campaign with a match against Bahrain on January 15, and despite their previous struggles, they are highly anticipated to progress past Group E. With Fotheringham’s addition to the coaching team and a strong roster of players, South Korea may well be on the path to ending their title drought since winning the tournament in 1960.