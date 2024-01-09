Mark Few on the Verge of 700 Career Victories: A Milestone in Sight

In the realm of collegiate basketball, Mark Few, the formidable head coach of the Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s team, stands on the precipice of a momentous career milestone. Coming off a dominant 101-74 victory over San Diego, Few is merely one triumph away from accumulating a staggering 700 career victories. Achieving this feat would usher Few into an exclusive league populated by only 13 other active head coaches who have hit this impressive mark.

Few’s Impending Milestone and Izzo’s Pursuit

Among those in pursuit of the same milestone is Few’s long-time friend and colleague, Tom Izzo, the head coach of Michigan State. Izzo, currently boasting 696 wins, is hot on Few’s heels. However, Few’s consistent track record of victories, reflected in his unrivaled winning percentage of 83.6%, positions him for potentially reaching the 700-mark first. Few’s winning percentage not only surpasses all active coaches but also holds the record for the highest of all time.

Santa Clara: The Potential Stepping Stone

The stage for Few’s possible 700th win could be set in an upcoming game against Santa Clara. This encounter carries an added layer of significance as Gonzaga has emerged victorious in their last 26 face-offs against Santa Clara. The latter’s most recent win against Gonzaga is a distant memory, dating back to 2011.

Marking Few’s Remarkable Tenure

Over a 24-year tenure at Gonzaga, Few has etched his name in the annals of sporting history with a string of remarkable achievements. His accomplishments include the longest streak of NCAA Tournament appearances from the inception of a coaching career. Few’s reign in the West Coast Conference (WCC) is marked by a record number of coach of the year awards, regular season championships, and tournament championships. These accomplishments stand as a testament to Few’s unrelenting dominance and his significant contribution to the Gonzaga Bulldogs’ legacy.