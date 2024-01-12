en English
Rugby

Mark Dodson to Step Down as Scottish Rugby CEO in Summer 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:01 am EST
Mark Dodson to Step Down as Scottish Rugby CEO in Summer 2024

Mark Dodson, the long-standing Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Rugby, has declared his intention to step down from his post in the summer of 2024. The announcement comes as a surprise, just 18 months after Dodson’s contract was extended until June 2025. His reign, which began in September 2011, will end nearly a year earlier than initially expected, closing a significant chapter in Scottish Rugby’s history.

A Time of Change

The decision coincides with a period of substantial transition for Scottish Rugby. The governing body is in the process of implementing a revised governance structure, which includes the recent appointment of a new chair, John McGuigan. Alongside this, the organization is seeking a new Performance Director, a role that is critical to the future success of Scottish Rugby. Dodson’s departure aligns seamlessly with these changes, allowing the incoming CEO to oversee the forthcoming 10-year strategy.

Reflecting on a Remarkable Reign

Dodson’s tenure has been marked by numerous accomplishments, particularly his significant contributions during the Covid pandemic. Beyond his work with Scottish Rugby, Dodson has played a prominent role on various international rugby boards and committees, including the British and Irish Lions, Six Nations, United Rugby Championship, World Rugby Council, and General Assembly of EPCR. His influence has extended to the development of the global rugby calendar and the Nations Cup agreement.

Looking Ahead

As Dodson prepares to bid farewell to his role, the focus now turns to the transparent recruitment process for his successor. McGuigan has emphasized the importance of this process, ensuring that the new CEO will carry forward the legacy that Dodson leaves behind. The exact date of Dodson’s departure is yet to be confirmed, but his influence on Scottish Rugby will undoubtedly be felt long after his exit.

Rugby Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

