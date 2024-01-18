Mark Andrews on Logan Wilson's 'Hip-Drop Tackle': No Hard Feelings

In the high-stakes world of professional football, injuries are an unwelcome, yet frequent visitor. Baltimore Ravens' tight end, Mark Andrews, is no stranger to this harsh reality. Andrews recently made headlines with his gracious response to an incident that left him injured last November. The culprit? A controversial 'hip-drop tackle' by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, Logan Wilson.

A Controversial Tackle and an Unfortunate Injury

On November 16, Andrews found himself on the receiving end of a 'hip-drop tackle' by Wilson. The impact resulted in a cracked fibula and torn ligaments for Andrews, sidelining him for a significant portion of the season. Despite suffering from this devastating injury, Andrews was quick to absolve Wilson of any malicious intent. Speaking about the incident, Andrews said, 'It was an unfortunate event, and I don't blame Wilson for playing hard.'

The 'Hip-Drop Tackle': A Matter of Debate

The 'hip-drop tackle', a move where the defending player drops their hip to tackle the opponent, has been a hot topic of debate this season. Several players have been injured in the act, bringing its legality into question. The incident involving Andrews and Wilson has only added fuel to this mounting controversy. The NFL is now poised to review the rules surrounding this tackle during the offseason, considering the potential for banning it altogether.

Looking Forward: Andrews’ Return and the Future of the 'Hip-Drop Tackle'

Andrews, now fully recovered and back in action, remains focused on contributing to the Ravens' performance in the playoffs. He maintains that he harbors no ill feelings towards Wilson. In fact, he's left the decision to ban the 'hip-drop tackle' up to the league, emphasizing that he will continue to play hard, regardless of the outcome. As Andrews gets ready to return to the field, the fate of the 'hip-drop tackle' hangs in the balance, with the NFL's decision likely to reshape the landscape of the sport.