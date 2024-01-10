Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals

Mark Allen carved a path to victory against John Higgins in the Masters 2024, ensuring his place in the quarter-finals after a nail-biting 6-5 win. The 2018 Masters champion, Allen, showcased his tenacity as he reversed a 3-1 deficit, clinching the deciding frame in a contest fraught with tension. The triumph over a player of Higgins' stature, a double Masters champion himself, was no small feat, especially considering Higgins' early dominance in the match.

Advertisment

Allen's Resilient Comeback

Despite trailing initially, Allen displayed remarkable resilience, stringing together a series of frames marked by top breaks of 123 and 58. His triumph was sealed with a composed break of 86 in the final frame. The Northern Ireland native, acknowledging the high stakes of the match, attributed his victory to perseverance and the ability to capitalize on Higgins' lapses.

Higgins' Missed Opportunities

Advertisment

For Higgins, who has not won the Masters in 18 years, the match was an opportunity to reclaim past glory. However, his initial lead gradually eroded, unlocking the door for Allen's comeback. The 'tough one to take' loss, as Higgins put it, was a missed chance to alter the course of his Masters' journey.

O'Sullivan's Quest for 'Eight Eight Eight'

Meanwhile, in the quarter-finals, Ronnie O'Sullivan, eyeing a record eighth Masters title, is slated to face off against Barry Hawkins. O'Sullivan, fresh off his eighth UK Championship title win, is driven by the ambition to achieve 'eight eight eight' - an unprecedented feat of winning eight titles each in the Masters, UK Championship, and World Championship. His upcoming match is a crucial stride towards this lofty milestone in his illustrious career.