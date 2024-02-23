Marist Eyes Extension of Winning Streak Against Struggling Manhattan in MAAC Showdown

As the winter chill begins to thaw and the collegiate basketball season heats up, a compelling MAAC matchup is set to unfold at Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York. On February 23, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET, the Marist Red Foxes, riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak, are preparing to clash with the Manhattan Jaspers, a team in search of redemption amidst a challenging season. This game not only encapsulates the unpredictable spirit of college basketball but also sets the stage for a narrative of resilience and determination.

Contrasting Fortunes

The Marist Red Foxes, boasting a 14-9 record, have emerged as a formidable force in the MAAC, showcasing their prowess on both ends of the court. Their recent victory over the Golden Griffins, marked by superior three-point shooting, has solidified their status as a team to watch. On the other side, the Manhattan Jaspers find themselves at a crossroads. With a 5-19 record and a six-game losing streak, the Jaspers are in desperate need of a turnaround. Their last encounter with the Broncs, a 104-62 defeat, has only added urgency to their quest for victory.

Despite the apparent disparity, the game of basketball thrives on unpredictability. The Jaspers, playing on their home court, are no strangers to upsets and will be looking to leverage the energy of their fans to ignite a spark. With key players like Seydou Traore and Daniel Rouzan, Manhattan's potential for a resurgence cannot be underestimated. Marist, favored to win by seven points according to the latest odds, will need to maintain their focus and discipline to secure a victory away from home.

Strategies and Key Players

In their quest for a fifth consecutive win, the Red Foxes will rely on the leadership and skill of players such as Josh Pascarelli, Isaiah Brickner, and Jadin Collins. Their ability to execute on both offense and defense has been a cornerstone of Marist's success this season. For the Jaspers, the game represents an opportunity to rewrite the narrative of their season. The emphasis will be on tightening their defense and finding rhythm in their offensive play, challenging Marist's dominance from beyond the arc.

As the game approaches, both teams are fine-tuning their strategies. The Red Foxes, aware of the Jaspers' hunger for victory, are preparing for an intense battle. Meanwhile, Manhattan's coaching staff is focused on instilling confidence and resilience in their players, emphasizing the importance of each possession and the potential for a season-defining win.

Where to Watch and What's at Stake

For fans eager to witness this enthralling matchup, the game will be available for streaming on the CBS Sports App, with select matches also watchable online through Fubo. Tickets for the event are priced at $30.00, offering supporters a chance to experience the intensity and passion of college basketball in person.

As the Marist Red Foxes and Manhattan Jaspers prepare to face off, more than just a win is at stake. For Marist, a victory would extend their winning streak and solidify their position as a top contender in the MAAC. For Manhattan, a win has the potential to ignite a late-season rally, offering hope in a season marred by challenges. In the end, this game is a testament to the enduring spirit of collegiate athletics, where every game offers a chance for redemption, growth, and the sheer joy of competition.