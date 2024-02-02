Mario Lemina Honors Late Father with Mid-Season Shirt Name Change

In an unprecedented move, Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Mario Lemina has been authorized by the Premier League to modify the name on his jersey mid-season as a tribute to his recently deceased father. This alteration, shifting the name to 'MARIO JR.' stands as a heartfelt homage to Lemina's father, who passed away on December 29 and shared the same first name.

This decision comes in the wake of Wolverhampton Wanderers inducting Lemina's younger brother, Noha Lemina, into the club. Following his brother's footsteps, Noha also expressed the desire to adorn the 'LEMINA' name on his jersey, a tradition he has maintained at other clubs. The Premier League board, known for its stringent regulations, viewed this request with empathy, understanding the unique circumstances, and gave the green light for the change.

Sam Perrin, Wolves' head of kit and equipment, articulated the club's philosophy as family-centric and expressed full support for Lemina's request. He explained the club's commitment to stand by their players, especially during challenging times.

The club's supportive posture not only resonates with their internal ethos but also strengthens their public image as a compassionate and understanding institution.