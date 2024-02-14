Marie Tabarly Triumphs in Cape Horn Leg of Ocean Globe Race

The Cape Horn Leg of the McIntyre Ocean Globe Race saw a thrilling victory for Marie Tabarly and her crew aboard the Pen Duick VI. The 73-foot Bermudan Ketch crossed the finish line in Punta del Este on February 14, 2024, after 30 days, 14 hours, 55 minutes, and 28 seconds of grueling sailing.

A Triumph Amid Adversity

Despite facing a serious toothache and the withdrawal of their main rival due to hull damage, Marie Tabarly and her crew persevered. Their victory is a testament to their resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Pen Duick VI: A Formidable Contender

The black-hulled ketch demonstrated its capabilities in strong winds and rough seas, triumphing in 25-knot winds and 3-meter swells. With its impressive performance in the challenging Cape Horn leg, Pen Duick VI has proven itself a force to be reckoned with in the Ocean Globe Race.

Champagne Celebrations and Enthusiastic Supporters

Upon their arrival in Punta del Este, the victorious crew celebrated with a post-champagne swim, surrounded by enthusiastic supporters at the Yacht Club Punta del Este. The jubilant atmosphere served as a fitting tribute to their hard-earned accomplishment.

As Marie Tabarly and the Pen Duick VI crew bask in their well-deserved victory, the race continues for the remaining competitors. The next boats expected to arrive are Spirit of Helsinki, Neptune, and Maiden, while Explorer trails at the back of the fleet, replacing steering cables.

Marie Tabarly and her crew aboard the Pen Duick VI have secured a hard-fought win in the Cape Horn leg of the McIntyre Ocean Globe Race. Their achievement underscores the importance of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity, proving that determination and a capable vessel can overcome even the most challenging obstacles.