en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Marie Forbes Sets New NCAA-Leading Mark: A Round-Up of Stellar Performances

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Marie Forbes Sets New NCAA-Leading Mark: A Round-Up of Stellar Performances

In a wave of athletic prowess, Marie Forbes of Clemson University has established a new NCAA-leading mark in the women’s weight throw, recording a remarkable distance of 22.20m at the Clemson Invite. This stellar performance has seen her surpass her previous personal best of 21.86m, and etch her name deeper into the annals of the sport.

Teammates Shine Alongside

Forbes’ achievement was not the only highlight for Clemson. In the men’s category, teammate Daniel Cope emerged victorious with a throw of 21.19m, marking his spot in the competitive terrain. Additionally, Tarees Rhoden, another athlete from Clemson, carved out a personal best in the 600m race, clocking in at a swift 1:16.10 seconds. Oneka Wilson, yet another athlete from Clemson, placed third in the women’s 60m hurdles, showcasing the strength and depth of the team.

Other Notable Performances

Warren Barrett of Liberty University, stepping back into the limelight after a break, seized the men’s shot put victory at the Burg Open with a throw of 18.86m. This achievement places him fourth in the NCAA rankings. On a different turf at the Rod McCravy meet, Carleta Bernard of the University of Texas made a significant mark. She finished third in the women’s 200m in what was her first indoor race, setting a precedent for future events. Her teammates, Ackelia Smith and Alliyah Foster, also participated in various events, contributing to the overall team performance.

Jamaican Athletes Make Their Mark

Jamaican athlete Lanae Taca-Thomas won the women’s 300m at another event, further cementing the nation’s reputation in the sport. Alliyah McNeil from the University of Minnesota secured second place in both the high jump and long jump, demonstrating her versatility and athletic prowess.

Highlights from the Arkansas Invite and LSU Purple Tiger

The Arkansas Invite saw Ackera Nugent triumph in the women’s 60m, with teammate Joanne Reid also putting up a commendable performance in multiple events. Over at the LSU Purple Tiger meet, Javed Jones of the University of Louisiana bagged third place in the men’s 600m, keeping the competitive spirit alive.

Finally, at the Harvey Glance Tide and Tigers Dual meet, Danae Nembhard of Auburn University capped off the series of remarkable performances by clinching the title in the women’s 60m hurdles, signifying a strong start to the season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Recent Boys' Prep Basketball: A Landscape of Competition and Triumph
In recent boys’ prep basketball showdowns, a myriad of teams vied for victory, each game presenting a unique narrative. Berea, Catawba Ridge, John Paul II, Lake View, North Myrtle Beach, Pendleton, Porter-Gaud, South Florence, T.L. Hanna, Walhalla, Westside, Wilson, Woodmont, and Wren all emerged victorious in their respective matches, a testament to the fierce competition
Recent Boys' Prep Basketball: A Landscape of Competition and Triumph
Julia Hart's Dark Transformation: A Journey Guided by Malakai Black
4 mins ago
Julia Hart's Dark Transformation: A Journey Guided by Malakai Black
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
4 mins ago
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
College Hockey Showdown: Teams Battle Across East and Midwest
3 mins ago
College Hockey Showdown: Teams Battle Across East and Midwest
Clippers' Championship Hopes Revived with James Harden Trade
4 mins ago
Clippers' Championship Hopes Revived with James Harden Trade
Courtside Drama: Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Matchups Unfold
4 mins ago
Courtside Drama: Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Matchups Unfold
Latest Headlines
World News
Nusrat Abbasi Advocates for Rural Women’s Rights: A Call for Change
34 seconds
Nusrat Abbasi Advocates for Rural Women’s Rights: A Call for Change
Florida Governor DeSantis Targets Federal Spending on Transgender Rights in Bangladesh
2 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Targets Federal Spending on Transgender Rights in Bangladesh
Recent Boys' Prep Basketball: A Landscape of Competition and Triumph
3 mins
Recent Boys' Prep Basketball: A Landscape of Competition and Triumph
College Hockey Showdown: Teams Battle Across East and Midwest
3 mins
College Hockey Showdown: Teams Battle Across East and Midwest
Clippers' Championship Hopes Revived with James Harden Trade
4 mins
Clippers' Championship Hopes Revived with James Harden Trade
Courtside Drama: Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Matchups Unfold
4 mins
Courtside Drama: Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Matchups Unfold
Julia Hart's Dark Transformation: A Journey Guided by Malakai Black
4 mins
Julia Hart's Dark Transformation: A Journey Guided by Malakai Black
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
4 mins
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
Republicans Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy: Personal Insights and the Power of Candid Conversations
5 mins
Republicans Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy: Personal Insights and the Power of Candid Conversations
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app