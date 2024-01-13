Marie Forbes Sets New NCAA-Leading Mark: A Round-Up of Stellar Performances

In a wave of athletic prowess, Marie Forbes of Clemson University has established a new NCAA-leading mark in the women’s weight throw, recording a remarkable distance of 22.20m at the Clemson Invite. This stellar performance has seen her surpass her previous personal best of 21.86m, and etch her name deeper into the annals of the sport.

Teammates Shine Alongside

Forbes’ achievement was not the only highlight for Clemson. In the men’s category, teammate Daniel Cope emerged victorious with a throw of 21.19m, marking his spot in the competitive terrain. Additionally, Tarees Rhoden, another athlete from Clemson, carved out a personal best in the 600m race, clocking in at a swift 1:16.10 seconds. Oneka Wilson, yet another athlete from Clemson, placed third in the women’s 60m hurdles, showcasing the strength and depth of the team.

Other Notable Performances

Warren Barrett of Liberty University, stepping back into the limelight after a break, seized the men’s shot put victory at the Burg Open with a throw of 18.86m. This achievement places him fourth in the NCAA rankings. On a different turf at the Rod McCravy meet, Carleta Bernard of the University of Texas made a significant mark. She finished third in the women’s 200m in what was her first indoor race, setting a precedent for future events. Her teammates, Ackelia Smith and Alliyah Foster, also participated in various events, contributing to the overall team performance.

Jamaican Athletes Make Their Mark

Jamaican athlete Lanae Taca-Thomas won the women’s 300m at another event, further cementing the nation’s reputation in the sport. Alliyah McNeil from the University of Minnesota secured second place in both the high jump and long jump, demonstrating her versatility and athletic prowess.

Highlights from the Arkansas Invite and LSU Purple Tiger

The Arkansas Invite saw Ackera Nugent triumph in the women’s 60m, with teammate Joanne Reid also putting up a commendable performance in multiple events. Over at the LSU Purple Tiger meet, Javed Jones of the University of Louisiana bagged third place in the men’s 600m, keeping the competitive spirit alive.

Finally, at the Harvey Glance Tide and Tigers Dual meet, Danae Nembhard of Auburn University capped off the series of remarkable performances by clinching the title in the women’s 60m hurdles, signifying a strong start to the season.