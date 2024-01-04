en English
Sports

Mariah May’s Debut and AEW’s New Direction in 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
Mariah May’s Debut and AEW’s New Direction in 2024

In the wrestling world, the turn of the year brought an exciting twist to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) – Mariah May’s in-ring debut. Known for her stint in Japan with the Stardom promotion, May’s transition to AEW was eagerly awaited, and the January 3 broadcast marked her first performance in the AEW ring.

Mariah May: A Rising Star in AEW

Marked as a top prospect in the women’s division, May’s debut was against Queen Aminata. The anticipation was high, and the match lived up to the expectations, showcasing Mariah May’s potential and future in the division. Her debut was not just a testament to her skill, but also a harbinger of the talent AEW is keen to bring forth.

Highlights from the January 3 Broadcast

The broadcast was more than just May’s debut. It featured significant developments from the recent World’s End pay-per-view and set the stage for AEW’s direction in 2024. The night was packed with action, with Samoa Joe claiming victory over MJF to win the AEW World Championship. The return of Adam Cole to AEW television, now under the moniker ‘The Devil,’ was another highlight.

AEW: A Testament to Wrestling Talent

The January 3 episode was a testament to AEW’s shift towards its core strengths, which originally established its success. The show was packed with matches and segments that built momentum for various wrestlers, both new and familiar faces. With stars like Mariah May stepping into the spotlight, it is clear that AEW is ready to redefine the wrestling landscape in 2024.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

