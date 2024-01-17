Maria Sharapova to Spearhead Performance & Recovery Program at Amanpuri

Maria Sharapova, the former world-class tennis star and Global Wellness Ambassador for Aman, is ready to spearhead a unique wellness immersion program at Amanpuri, a serene retreat in Phuket, Thailand. This initiative, aptly titled 'Performance & Recovery', is slated to take place from February 21 to 24, 2024. An exclusive event, this program limits its participants to only eight, ensuring a personalized and intimate experience for all attendees.

Wellness for All

The 'Performance & Recovery' program extends its invitation to individuals across the fitness spectrum. It aims to serve as a springboard for optimizing performance, whether it's on the sports field, in the boardroom, or within the family unit. The program’s design reflects Sharapova's holistic approach to wellness, integrating mindfulness, preparation, nutrition, and recovery-centered activities.

The Wellness Journey

Participants will embark on their wellness journey with a comprehensive body analysis by a medical expert. The daily itinerary includes meditations and breathwork sessions led by mindfulness guide, Susanna Eduini. Participants will also engage in warm-up sessions conducted by Dr. Jason Wersland of Therabody, and performance sessions under the guidance of Sharapova herself. The recovery segment of the program features a range of treatments, from IV therapy to hydro-facility treatments, and traditional Thai massages.

Shared Experiences and Local Attractions

Sharapova will lead morning hikes, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and shared experiences. She will also host group discussions and shared dining experiences, the latter being a culinary delight she co-designed with Aman's Regional Executive Chef, Matteo Nardin. While the program does not formally include tennis instruction, Sharapova will be available to address tennis-related queries in an informal setting. When not engaged in the program, guests can soak in the local culture and attractions of Phuket, including snorkeling, biking, and exploring the town's historic architecture.

With more wellness immersions planned at various Aman resorts under the guidance of Sharapova, the future of wellness travel looks promising indeed.