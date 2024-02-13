Maria Sharapova: The Discipline and Routine Behind Her Wellness Journey

From the courts to the realm of wellness, Maria Sharapova's disciplined lifestyle continues to inspire. The five-time Grand Slam champion recently opened up about her health and wellness regimens, revealing the importance of maintaining a routine, even in retirement.

The Essence of Discipline and Routine

For Sharapova, discipline and routine are the cornerstones of her wellness journey. Dedicating at least an hour each day, six days a week, she ensures her body remains active, even after stepping away from professional tennis. "It's not as intense as it was during my career," she admits, "but the importance of that consistency remains."

Balancing Diet: The 80/20 Approach

Sharapova's dietary habits reflect a balanced approach to nutrition. Following an 80/20 clean eating ratio, she allows herself cheat meals 20% of the time. However, maintaining this balance can be challenging while traveling. "I have a love for sweets," she confesses, "but I've learned to manage it."

Self-Care and Stress Management

Beyond physical wellness, Sharapova emphasizes the importance of self-care and stress management. She is working on a new program, 'Wellness Immersions,' with Aman Resorts, focusing on holistic wellness experiences. "It's about disconnecting from distractions and focusing on yourself," she explains.

Sharapova's journey from a WTA No.1 to a wellness advocate is marked by resilience and determination. Her dedication to maintaining a balanced lifestyle and her commitment to holistic wellness serve as an inspiration for many.

Maria Sharapova, a testament to the power of discipline and routine, continues to make strides in the wellness world, proving that the pursuit of wellness is a lifelong journey.

Note: This article is based on interviews given by Maria Sharapova on the Armchair Expert podcast and other sources. It was published on February 13, 2024.