en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Maria Sakkari Overcomes Grand Slam Hurdle: A Career Turning Point

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:30 am EST
Maria Sakkari Overcomes Grand Slam Hurdle: A Career Turning Point

Tennis star Maria Sakkari’s Grand Slam journey has taken a triumphant turn, as she shatters a disappointing streak of early exits at major tournaments. Her recent victory at the Australian Open over Nao Hibino, marks a pivotal moment in her career, potentially setting the stage for a resurgence in her professional journey.

Victory Over Nao Hibino

In the face of adversity, Sakkari’s resilience shone brightly in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open. Her convincing triumph over competitor Nao Hibino, served as a significant turnaround from her previous season’s struggles. The victory, far from being just another win, marked her first Grand Slam victory since the 2023 Australian Open, after three consecutive first-round exits.

Role of Rigorous Training and Right Equipment

Behind Sakkari’s victorious comeback lies an intense off-season training regimen in Greece. Her improved fitness and shotmaking are testament to her dedication and hardwork. Additionally, Sakkari’s switch to the Wilson Shift racquet seems to have played a significant role in refining her forehand, thereby contributing to her on-court success.

Looking Ahead: Upcoming Challenges

With her newly found confidence, Sakkari now prepares to face Russian Elena Avanesyan in the next round. Her undefeated record in 2024, including four wins at the season opening United Cup, bodes well for her future performances. As Sakkari moves past her Grand Slam hurdle, the tennis world eagerly anticipates the next chapter in her professional journey.

0
Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
8 seconds ago
Rugby Star Bill Meakes and Partner Michelle Battersby Expecting First Child
Rugby aficionado and Chicago Hounds player, Bill Meakes, and his partner, Michelle Battersby, are joyfully expecting their first child together. The couple has not only shared this news of their impending parenthood with their fans and followers, but they have also taken a step further to reveal the gender of their baby, intensifying the thrill
Rugby Star Bill Meakes and Partner Michelle Battersby Expecting First Child
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
3 mins ago
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
3 mins ago
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
Chris and Bec Judd Add Glamour to Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch
54 seconds ago
Chris and Bec Judd Add Glamour to Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch
Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey's Romantic Canadian Snowboarding Adventure
2 mins ago
Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey's Romantic Canadian Snowboarding Adventure
Dancing on Ice: A Legacy Carved in Ice, Glamour, and Controversy
2 mins ago
Dancing on Ice: A Legacy Carved in Ice, Glamour, and Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Bernardo Arévalo Inaugurated as Guatemala's New President Amid Hope and Challenges
16 seconds
Bernardo Arévalo Inaugurated as Guatemala's New President Amid Hope and Challenges
Nikki Haley Eyes Strong Second-Place Finish in Iowa Caucuses
17 seconds
Nikki Haley Eyes Strong Second-Place Finish in Iowa Caucuses
Senior Biden Official Overseeing Aid to Gaza to Step Down
33 seconds
Senior Biden Official Overseeing Aid to Gaza to Step Down
Legal Doubts and Political Opposition Challenge UK's Proposed Rwanda Treaty
47 seconds
Legal Doubts and Political Opposition Challenge UK's Proposed Rwanda Treaty
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll
51 seconds
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party Braces for Leadership Change
52 seconds
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party Braces for Leadership Change
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Victory for Democracy and Sovereignty
52 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Victory for Democracy and Sovereignty
Chris and Bec Judd Add Glamour to Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch
55 seconds
Chris and Bec Judd Add Glamour to Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch
Celebrity Trainer Advises on Optimum Cardio and Warns Against Influencer Fitness Advice
58 seconds
Celebrity Trainer Advises on Optimum Cardio and Warns Against Influencer Fitness Advice
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app