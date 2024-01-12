en English
Mental Health Crisis

Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:51 pm EST
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs

In a candid revelation, Maria Sakkari, one of tennis’ top-ranked players, discussed her battle with mental health issues in the Netflix documentary ‘Break Point.’ The Greek athlete, renowned for her tenacity and grit on the court, unveiled a hitherto unseen struggle with panic attacks and an overwhelming sense of dread that marked a challenging period in her blossoming career.

A Dark Chasm in a Shining Career

During the second season of the popular series, Sakkari detailed a haunting six-month span where she wrestled with panic attacks and difficulty breathing—a time she described as a dark chasm in an otherwise shining career. This unsettling phase coincided with her meteoric rise to a career-high ranking of No. 3 in the world. This ascension came on the heels of the 2022 Miami Open, shortly after the retirement of Ashleigh Barty, opening up the fierce competition between her and Iga Swiatek for the coveted world No. 1 spot.

The Weight of a Dream

Sakkari spoke about the colossal pressure that comes with being inches away from the pinnacle of the sport. This intense scrutiny, coupled with her personal aspirations, became a trigger for her mental health issues. In a heart-to-heart conversation with Anett Kontaveit at the 2023 Wimbledon, she confessed that the stress had driven her to contemplate quitting professional tennis. However, she held back, driven by her unfulfilled dreams and the goals she set in the sport.

Resurgence Amidst the Struggle

Despite a tumultuous 2023, Sakkari remained an indomitable force on the court. She achieved significant milestones, including bagging her first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara, reaching the semifinal stage in Tokyo, and making it to the ATP Finals. The turnaround, she credits, is due to the aid she received from working with a sports psychologist and her resolve to focus on positivity, both on the court and in her personal life.

As Sakkari’s story unfolds, it underscores the crucial role of mental health support in sports, reminding us that even the strongest athletes grapple with unseen battles. Her candidness about her struggles serves as a beacon of hope for those grappling with similar issues, reinforcing the message that seeking help is not a sign of weakness but a testament to strength.

0
Mental Health Crisis Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

