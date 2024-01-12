Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs

In a candid revelation, Maria Sakkari, one of tennis’ top-ranked players, discussed her battle with mental health issues in the Netflix documentary ‘Break Point.’ The Greek athlete, renowned for her tenacity and grit on the court, unveiled a hitherto unseen struggle with panic attacks and an overwhelming sense of dread that marked a challenging period in her blossoming career.

A Dark Chasm in a Shining Career

During the second season of the popular series, Sakkari detailed a haunting six-month span where she wrestled with panic attacks and difficulty breathing—a time she described as a dark chasm in an otherwise shining career. This unsettling phase coincided with her meteoric rise to a career-high ranking of No. 3 in the world. This ascension came on the heels of the 2022 Miami Open, shortly after the retirement of Ashleigh Barty, opening up the fierce competition between her and Iga Swiatek for the coveted world No. 1 spot.

The Weight of a Dream

Sakkari spoke about the colossal pressure that comes with being inches away from the pinnacle of the sport. This intense scrutiny, coupled with her personal aspirations, became a trigger for her mental health issues. In a heart-to-heart conversation with Anett Kontaveit at the 2023 Wimbledon, she confessed that the stress had driven her to contemplate quitting professional tennis. However, she held back, driven by her unfulfilled dreams and the goals she set in the sport.

Resurgence Amidst the Struggle

Despite a tumultuous 2023, Sakkari remained an indomitable force on the court. She achieved significant milestones, including bagging her first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara, reaching the semifinal stage in Tokyo, and making it to the ATP Finals. The turnaround, she credits, is due to the aid she received from working with a sports psychologist and her resolve to focus on positivity, both on the court and in her personal life.

As Sakkari’s story unfolds, it underscores the crucial role of mental health support in sports, reminding us that even the strongest athletes grapple with unseen battles. Her candidness about her struggles serves as a beacon of hope for those grappling with similar issues, reinforcing the message that seeking help is not a sign of weakness but a testament to strength.