Maria Kanellis Talks WWE Exit as Booker T Steps Back from NXT

Former WWE superstar, Maria Kanellis, in a recent revelation, opened up about her fraught departure from the WWE. She shed light on the rumors and misconceptions that have marred her career since her exit. Simultaneously, WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, addressed his absence from WWE NXT Vengeance Day, citing a medical issue as the reason for his temporary step back from NXT TV.

Kanellis' WWE Exit: A Tale of Disappointment and Pay Disparity

Kanellis took to social media to discuss the circumstances surrounding her departure from WWE in 2010. She expressed her disappointment with the lack of support and creative direction upon her return and highlighted pay disparity as one of the reasons behind her departure. She also debunked the popular notion that her and her husband, Mike Bennett's wrestling careers had made them millionaires.

Post-WWE: A New Chapter with ROH and AEW

After leaving WWE in 2020, Kanellis and Bennett joined the AEW roster, marking a new phase in their wrestling careers. Kanellis expressed her contentment with her run in Ring of Honor (ROH) and AEW, and stated her desire to help talent in the wrestling business.

Booker T's Temporary Absence from NXT: Health Comes First

Booker T, on his podcast 'Hall Of Fame', explained that a medical issue had prevented him from attending WWE NXT Vengeance Day. He reassured his fans that he would return after a short break and emphasized the importance of taking time off to relax and recover before making a comeback.