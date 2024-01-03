en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Mari King Crowned Times-Union’s All-First Coast Player of the Year

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:20 am EST
Mari King Crowned Times-Union’s All-First Coast Player of the Year

The Times-Union has announced its annual All-First Coast team for high school girls volleyball in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida. Among the roster of exceptional talents, Mari King, a junior at Trinity Christian, has emerged as a beacon of dedication and athletic prowess, earning the title of the Times-Union’s All-First Coast player of the year for 2023.

Mari King: A Rising Star

Mari’s journey with volleyball began in the summer after her fourth-grade year, when her best friend, Ariel Ross, invited her to a volleyball summer camp. This introduction ignited a passion within her, setting her on a path that would lead to extraordinary achievements. Seven years later, King is a prominent figure in the sport, leading her school to a landmark 25-win season and its first-ever appearance in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) final four for Class 3A.

Record-Breaking Year

King’s 2023 season was nothing short of remarkable. She ended the year with a staggering 492 kills, the highest count for any Jacksonville-area player since 2006. Her statistics also boast 261 digs, 47 aces, and 41 blocks, demonstrating her prowess across the board. King’s coach, Emma Roberson, lauds her as a hardworking player who excels in every skill and continually strives to improve.

A Dynamic Duo

King and Ross, who now serves as a setter with 530 assists this year, have maintained a powerful on-court connection that has grown from elementary school to high school. Their synergy has been a key component of Trinity Christian’s success on the court. With a current record of 1,848 career kills, King is on course to surpass the 2,000-kill mark in her senior year. This achievement could potentially position her as Northeast Florida’s all-time leader in this category.

In addition to her high school accolades, King has been recognized on the national stage. She has been called up to participate in the USA Volleyball national team development program in California and has committed to play college volleyball at Marquette, promising an exciting future for this rising star.

0
Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DkIT's Dr. Loughran Co-Edits New Book on Protein Chromatography

By BNN Correspondents

Higher University Subsidies Not Reflective of More Educated Population: Fraser Institute Study

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Odisha SSB Announces 2,064 Teaching Vacancies in Aided High Schools

By Rafia Tasleem

Cape Cod Foundation Ignites Hope with Annual Scholarship Program

By Sakchi Khandelwal

The Evolution of the Video Gaming Industry: Opportunities and Challeng ...
@Education · 5 mins
The Evolution of the Video Gaming Industry: Opportunities and Challeng ...
heart comment 0
World of Asphalt and AGG1 Expo Present Comprehensive Education Program

By Quadri Adejumo

World of Asphalt and AGG1 Expo Present Comprehensive Education Program
Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits

By Wojciech Zylm

Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits
Boonton Township Board of Education Opposes Proposed Tuition Hike

By Geeta Pillai

Boonton Township Board of Education Opposes Proposed Tuition Hike
Daily News Reveals All-Star Boys Golf Team for Fall 2023

By Salman Khan

Daily News Reveals All-Star Boys Golf Team for Fall 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
36 seconds
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
1 min
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
Glenmark Debuts in India's Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafit
1 min
Glenmark Debuts in India's Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafit
Biden Reinvigorates Re-election Campaign, Highlighting Democracy and Racial Justice
1 min
Biden Reinvigorates Re-election Campaign, Highlighting Democracy and Racial Justice
Belief BioMed Begins Registrational Clinical Trial for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy
2 mins
Belief BioMed Begins Registrational Clinical Trial for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy
Cyberbullying in Politics: Female Candidates Targeted in 2023 P.E.I. Election
2 mins
Cyberbullying in Politics: Female Candidates Targeted in 2023 P.E.I. Election
Biden's Visit to Historic Church Highlights Commitment to Black Voters
2 mins
Biden's Visit to Historic Church Highlights Commitment to Black Voters
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
2 mins
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
3 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app