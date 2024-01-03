Mari King Crowned Times-Union’s All-First Coast Player of the Year

The Times-Union has announced its annual All-First Coast team for high school girls volleyball in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida. Among the roster of exceptional talents, Mari King, a junior at Trinity Christian, has emerged as a beacon of dedication and athletic prowess, earning the title of the Times-Union’s All-First Coast player of the year for 2023.

Mari King: A Rising Star

Mari’s journey with volleyball began in the summer after her fourth-grade year, when her best friend, Ariel Ross, invited her to a volleyball summer camp. This introduction ignited a passion within her, setting her on a path that would lead to extraordinary achievements. Seven years later, King is a prominent figure in the sport, leading her school to a landmark 25-win season and its first-ever appearance in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) final four for Class 3A.

Record-Breaking Year

King’s 2023 season was nothing short of remarkable. She ended the year with a staggering 492 kills, the highest count for any Jacksonville-area player since 2006. Her statistics also boast 261 digs, 47 aces, and 41 blocks, demonstrating her prowess across the board. King’s coach, Emma Roberson, lauds her as a hardworking player who excels in every skill and continually strives to improve.

A Dynamic Duo

King and Ross, who now serves as a setter with 530 assists this year, have maintained a powerful on-court connection that has grown from elementary school to high school. Their synergy has been a key component of Trinity Christian’s success on the court. With a current record of 1,848 career kills, King is on course to surpass the 2,000-kill mark in her senior year. This achievement could potentially position her as Northeast Florida’s all-time leader in this category.

In addition to her high school accolades, King has been recognized on the national stage. She has been called up to participate in the USA Volleyball national team development program in California and has committed to play college volleyball at Marquette, promising an exciting future for this rising star.