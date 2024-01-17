Margaret Court Returns to Australian Open Amid Controversy Over LGBT Views

Margaret Court, revered for her 24 Grand Slam singles titles, will make a comeback to the Australian Open after a hiatus of four years. The former Australian tennis player's retreat was prompted by a backlash against her contentious views on the LGBT community. Despite the widespread criticism from politicians, athletes, and the public, Court has decided to return to the sporting event, sharing the stage with other tennis legends such as Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall, and Frank Sedgman.

The Controversy Surrounding Court's Views

Known for her opposition to gay marriage and derogatory comments about transgender individuals, Court's views have attracted significant controversy. Her last appearance at the Australian Open, in 2020, marked the 50th anniversary of her 1970 Grand Slam. However, the celebration was marred by rainbow flag protests and boos from the crowd. Tennis icons like Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe criticized the decision to name an arena after Court, with Navratilova proposing it be renamed after Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

Political Reaction to Court's Stance

Former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews also expressed disapproval of the decision to award Court the Companion in the General Division of the Order of Australia, citing her 'disgraceful, bigoted views.' Her anticipated presence at the Australian Open is expected to evoke mixed reactions from fans and fellow athletes alike.

Other Tennis Greats to Participate

The Australian Open will not only see the return of Margaret Court but will also feature other Australian tennis greats and former champions including Wendy Turnbull, Neale Fraser, Mark Edmondson, Judy Dalton, Li Na, and Thomas Johansson. These players will be participating in legends matches, adding to the excitement and allure of the event. As of now, it remains unclear whether Court will have an official role in the Australian Open this year.