Mares Shine Brightly in Women's Awards Nominations, Eyeing Top Honors

The Mares, Botswana's esteemed women's national football team, have once again captured the spotlight, this time through their impressive nominations for this year's women's awards. Their remarkable journey to the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and their dominant performances have not only won games but hearts and accolades as well.

Historic Performance on the Field

In a year that saw the Mares qualify for WAFCON for the second consecutive time, their journey was nothing short of remarkable. Their qualification was highlighted by a record-setting 10-1 aggregate victory over Gabon in the qualifiers' first round, setting the tone for their campaign. This victory wasn't just a win; it was a statement. The team's defensive prowess was equally impressive, conceding only two goals while netting 13 in four matches, showcasing their balanced strength in both offence and defence.

Nominations and Recognition

Their on-field success translated into significant recognition off it, as the Mares and their technical staff received four nominations in this year's awards, making football the most nominated sport code. The team itself is in the running for the prestigious Team of the Year award, a testament to their collective effort and success. Adding to football's accolades, Sedilame Bosija and Refilwe Tholakele have been nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year award, standing shoulder to shoulder with Oratile Nowe from athletics in this category. These nominations underscore the individual brilliance within the team's ranks and highlight football's growing influence and recognition in women's sports.

Implications and Reflections

The Mares' nominations not only celebrate their achievements but also shine a spotlight on the growing prominence and recognition of women's football in Botswana and across Africa. Their success story serves as an inspiration to aspiring female athletes and underscores the importance of support, recognition, and investment in women's sports. As the awards night approaches, anticipation builds, not just for the potential accolades but for the broader implications these recognitions have for the future of women's sports in the region.