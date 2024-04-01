Mares Gear Up for 2024 WAFCON with Lesotho, Namibia Clashes: Key Players Miss Out

The Mares are intensifying preparations for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals with upcoming matches against Lesotho and Namibia. As the squad assembles for a pivotal training camp, the absence of key players poses both a challenge and an opportunity for the team's dynamics.

Strategic Training and Team Dynamics

From April 1-9, the Mares' training camp is in full swing, with a 25-member squad reporting for duty amid the anticipation of the tournament's final dates. This period marks the team's second assembly, following a challenging stint in Turkey where they faced a mix of outcomes against international teams. With Lesotho and Namibia on the horizon, the team looks to capitalize on familiar opposition, aiming to build on past victories and rectify previous setbacks. Notably, Lesotho trails the Mares by 24 places in world rankings, while Namibia stands 27 places ahead, setting the stage for competitive encounters.

Player Absences and New Opportunities

The absence of forward Refilwe Thokakele and defender Masego Montsho adds a layer of complexity to the Mares' preparations. Thokakele's injury and Montsho's club commitments open the door for emerging talents and returning players to make their mark.