Marcus Stroman Signs Two-Year Deal with New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have reportedly signed former Chicago Cubs pitcher and two-time All-Star, Marcus Stroman, to a two-year contract with an option for a third year. This deal, worth $18.5 million per season, comes after a period of speculation and Stroman’s expressed dissatisfaction with being previously traded to the New York Mets instead of the Yankees in 2019. Despite past criticisms of the Yankees and their general manager Brian Cashman, he appears to have reconciled with the team, as indicated by a photoshopped picture of himself in a Yankees jersey shared on his Instagram story.

Stroman’s Influence on Yankees

Stroman’s career ERA is 3.65, a testament to his consistent performance. He is known for inducing weak contact and ground balls – an advantage at Yankee Stadium. His addition to the Yankees’ starting rotation, which includes names like Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt, is expected to bolster the team’s performance. The Yankees’ rotation has been a concern, particularly with injuries to pitchers like Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes, and the missed opportunity to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who went to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Contract Details

The deal with Stroman is reportedly worth $37 million guaranteed from 2024-25, with an additional $18 million if he reaches 140 innings in 2026. The signing is pending a physical. Free agent pitcher Stroman’s agreement with the Yankees has been confirmed by Bob Nightengale and Jon Heyman, adding further validation to the reports. The 32-year-old right-hander, a Long Island native, declined his $21 million player option for the 2024 MLB season, making him a free agent before this deal.

Looking Ahead

Despite a dip in performance in the second half of the 2023 season, Stroman’s solid career numbers and diverse pitching repertoire make him a valuable addition to the Yankees’ pitching staff. His signing represents a much less risky move compared to other pitchers. The Yankees, who have been in the market for a starting pitcher, have landed Stroman to fill the hole in their rotation. This move could potentially redefine the dynamics of the team and sets the stage for an exciting season ahead.