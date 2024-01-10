en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Marcus Stoinis Excluded from Australia’s ODI Squad Against West Indies; New Talents Emerge

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Marcus Stoinis Excluded from Australia’s ODI Squad Against West Indies; New Talents Emerge

Marcus Stoinis, a stalwart all-rounder of the Australian cricket team, has been sidelined for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, marking a significant shift in the team’s strategy. The 34-year-old’s underwhelming performance, with an average of 19.9 runs per innings since the beginning of last year and only 11 wickets to his name, has led to the emergence of Aaron Hardie and Matt Short, the newer faces in the cricketing landscape.

Stoinis’ Dwindling Performance

Stoinis, once a formidable presence in the field, has seen a decline in his form. With no half-century recorded since March 2019 and only breaching the 30-run mark on five instances, his place in the team has been increasingly questioned. His lackluster Big Bash campaign with the Melbourne Stars, which saw him score a modest 119 runs at 23.80 and take just one wicket, has only compounded concerns about his form.

Emergence of New Talent

In the wake of Stoinis’ exclusion, the spotlight has shifted to Aaron Hardie and Matt Short. These young cricketers, who made their international debuts last year, have been delivering consistent performances in domestic cricket. Their inclusion in the squad reflects the selectors’ strategy of balancing experience with emerging talent and grooming them for future tournaments like the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Open Door Policy

Despite Stoinis’ exclusion, Chief Selector George Bailey has emphasized that the all-rounder’s one-day career is far from over. The door remains open for Stoinis, and his return will hinge on his ability to recapture his form. With a smaller squad against the West Indies and several players being rested, now is the time for new talents to seize the opportunity and cement their place in the team.

0
Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
26 mins ago
AFCA's COO Victim to Banking Scam: An Alarm for More Robust Customer Protection
Justin Untersteiner, the Chief Operating Officer of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), recently went from overseeing financial disputes to becoming a statistic in one. Untersteiner fell victim to a banking scam, leading to a personal loss of $4,000, broken down into four unauthorized transactions of $1,000 each. As he revealed to ‘A Current Affair,’
AFCA's COO Victim to Banking Scam: An Alarm for More Robust Customer Protection
Man Hospitalized following Assault in Sydney's East: An Investigation Underway
32 mins ago
Man Hospitalized following Assault in Sydney's East: An Investigation Underway
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
36 mins ago
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
30 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Australia's Property Market in 2024: Expert Predictions and Insights
30 mins ago
Australia's Property Market in 2024: Expert Predictions and Insights
Radio Stars' Beach Day Amidst Rumors of Professional Rift
32 mins ago
Radio Stars' Beach Day Amidst Rumors of Professional Rift
Latest Headlines
World News
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
29 seconds
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
2 mins
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
2 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
7 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
14 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
14 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
14 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
17 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
23 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
31 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app