Marcus Rashford Disciplined for Off-Field Incidents Amid Sluggish Season

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, the famed forward, has been subjected to internal disciplinary measures following a series of off-field occurrences. Despite an impressive run in the 2022-23 season with 30 goals, his current performance has been subpar, scoring only four. His off-pitch conduct, however, has drawn more attention than his on-pitch performance.

Rashford's Off-Field Antics

Two incidents involving Rashford have been particularly notable. The first occurred when he opted to attend a party after a loss to Manchester City, a decision that drew criticism from Manchester United's Manager, Erik ten Hag. The second involved a late-night outing in Belfast, which resulted in Rashford missing a training session and an FA Cup match due to illness.

Manager's Take on Rashford's Behaviour

Despite the disciplinary issues, Ten Hag stated that Rashford accepted ownership of his actions and expressed his belief that the issue is now resolved. He further emphasized that players at the level of Manchester United are expected to self-regulate and comprehend the lifestyle necessary to maintain top-tier football performance. He added, 'The club supports players, but ultimately they must be responsible for their own conduct and performance.'

Comparing Past Disciplinary Cases

In the context of past disciplinary cases involving Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford's situation seems to be handled differently. Sancho aired his grievances publicly, whereas Rashford remains in contention to play in upcoming matches. Rashford's previous benching for poor timekeeping resonates with the current situation, yet Ten Hag is prepared to move on, as indicated by Rashford's possible inclusion in the forthcoming match against Wolves.