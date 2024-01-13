en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Interviews

Marcus Jordan: Beyond the Court and Into the Boardroom

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:39 pm EST
Marcus Jordan: Beyond the Court and Into the Boardroom

From the hardwood to the boardroom, Marcus Jordan, son of basketball titan Michael Jordan, has made impressive leaps. Once an athlete, he’s now a thriving entrepreneur and a participant in popular reality show ‘The Traitors’ on Peacock.

From Basketball to Business: An Unexpected Pivot

Following his brief stint in professional basketball, Marcus transitioned into a successful businessman. His entrepreneurial ventures span a wide spectrum, from the creation of Trophy Room, a boutique sneaker store in Orlando, Florida, to substantial investments in the hospitality industry. Co-founding an entertainment and tech venture, Heir Jordan, Marcus has proven his knack for identifying lucrative opportunities.

As well as these ventures, Marcus has forged strong partnerships with iconic brands. He has endorsement deals with Nike and serves as the brand ambassador for Cincoro Tequila. In spite of not reaching the same basketball pinnacle as his father, Marcus has found his niche in commerce and business.

The Reality TV Stint: A New Challenge

Recently, Marcus took on a new challenge, participating in the reality TV competition ‘The Traitors’ alongside his girlfriend, Larsa Pippen. Despite his eventual elimination, Marcus’ involvement served as a testament to his willingness to explore new horizons. His venture into the world of reality TV was backed by advice from his father, who encouraged him to embrace the experience wholeheartedly.

Marcus Jordan: Defying Expectations

Carving out his own path, Marcus has demonstrated that there is life beyond basketball, even for the son of a legend. His diverse career trajectory showcases his resilience and determination. His philanthropic initiatives, such as the establishment of the Jordan Brand Wings Program, underscore his commitment to making a positive societal impact. Despite the inevitable comparisons to his father, Marcus has made a significant impact in his own right, proving that he is more than just ‘Michael Jordan’s son’.

0
Interviews Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Interviews

See more
2 mins ago
Dan Gheesling on 'The Traitors': A New Game, Old Challenges
Former Big Brother winner, Dan Gheesling, is once again at the epicenter of reality television as he navigates the turbulent waters of his latest competition show, The Traitors. In a revealing interview with Distractify, Gheesling delves into the decisions, dynamics, and dilemmas that have colored his tenure on the cutting-edge contest. From Big Brother to
Dan Gheesling on 'The Traitors': A New Game, Old Challenges
Southern Hospitality: Cast Reveals Upcoming Season's Drama and Personal Challenges
4 hours ago
Southern Hospitality: Cast Reveals Upcoming Season's Drama and Personal Challenges
The Final Bow of 'Letterkenny': Actors Johnston and Herr Reflect on their Journey
4 hours ago
The Final Bow of 'Letterkenny': Actors Johnston and Herr Reflect on their Journey
Orange Cassidy Reflects on His AEW Journey and the Iconic Stadium Stampede Match
8 mins ago
Orange Cassidy Reflects on His AEW Journey and the Iconic Stadium Stampede Match
Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy Discusses His Intense Work Hours in Exclusive Interview
1 hour ago
Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy Discusses His Intense Work Hours in Exclusive Interview
2024's First Music Roundup: 14 Top Tracks Illuminating the Sonic Landscape
3 hours ago
2024's First Music Roundup: 14 Top Tracks Illuminating the Sonic Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 NWSL Draft: Ally Sentnor Picked First Overall by Utah Royals FC
51 seconds
2024 NWSL Draft: Ally Sentnor Picked First Overall by Utah Royals FC
Potential Contenders Williamson and Phillips: Challenging Biden's Administration
1 min
Potential Contenders Williamson and Phillips: Challenging Biden's Administration
No Labels Party Surpasses Threshold for Party Status Amidst Controversy
1 min
No Labels Party Surpasses Threshold for Party Status Amidst Controversy
Jordan Hicks: The Giants' $44 Million Gamble
2 mins
Jordan Hicks: The Giants' $44 Million Gamble
Scores of Private Jets to Descend on Ayodhya for Ram Temple Inauguration
2 mins
Scores of Private Jets to Descend on Ayodhya for Ram Temple Inauguration
Cain Velasquez Returns to UFC Corner Amid Legal Battle
3 mins
Cain Velasquez Returns to UFC Corner Amid Legal Battle
New Study Sheds Light on The Development of Color Vision
3 mins
New Study Sheds Light on The Development of Color Vision
Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
4 mins
Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Akron Zips Set to Secure Fourth Consecutive Win Against Buffalo Bulls
4 mins
Akron Zips Set to Secure Fourth Consecutive Win Against Buffalo Bulls
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app