Sports

Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan

In a recent development, Marcus Dackers has returned to Southend United on a loan deal that extends till the end of the ongoing season. The 21-year-old striker is no stranger to the Shrimpers, having netted three goals during his six-game stint with the team in his previous term.

A Second Spell at Southend United

Dackers, who has returned from Salford City, has expressed joy at rejoining Southend United, reminiscing about his ‘short but sweet’ initial spell at Roots Hall. The striker has been keeping tabs on the team’s trajectory, noting the remarkable opportunities being created by the team. His optimism about the second spell is evident as he believes his contribution will be significant to the squad, given the quality present in the team.

From Salford City to Southend United

Southend United successfully completed the signing of Dackers on loan from Salford City. Prior to this, the young striker had a brief loan spell at Altrincham, where he featured in five games and managed to score one goal. Southend United will be pinning their hopes on Dackers to help improve their standing in the table.

Previous Strides in Premier League

Dackers comes with Premier League academy experience, having played for Brighton Hove Albion in the Premier League 2. The 21-year-old striker, a former Manchester City Academy and Brighton trainee, has already proven his mettle by scoring three times in six games during his initial loan to the Shrimpers last season.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

