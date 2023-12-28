en English
Cricket

Marco Jansen’s Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:49 am EST
Marco Jansen's Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India

On the third day of the opening Test between South Africa and India, the cricket pitch witnessed a significant milestone. Young South African cricketer, Marco Jansen, displayed a remarkable performance by scoring a half-century off 87 balls. South Africa’s performance led them to a score of 338 for the loss of 5 wickets in 88 overs, placing them in a comfortable position against India, who had previously scored 245 runs.

Jansen’s Performance: A Beacon of Promise

Jansen’s contribution in the match was a highlight, showcasing his batting prowess and aiding South Africa to a solid position. This all-rounder’s performance has sparked speculation about him potentially becoming the next ‘Jacques Kallis’ for South Africa. His display of skill in the ODI World Cup with a brisk fifty against England also added fuel to this speculation.

The Competitive Clash Continues

The clash between the two cricketing nations remained fiercely competitive. Jansen’s half-century added an extra layer of intensity to the match as South Africa sought to build a commanding lead over India. The South African team posted a score of 392/7 in 100 overs at Lunch, leading by 147 runs against India on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match in Centurion.

Partnerships and Performances

Marco Jansen, unbeaten at 72 runs at lunch, formed a 100 run partnership with Dean Elgar, who narrowly missed out on a double hundred. Elgar and Jansen’s partnership has been robust, with Jansen achieving a half-century and helping South Africa augment their lead over India. Meanwhile, India, who scored 245 in the first innings, were bowled out on Day 2 with KL Rahul top scoring. Kagiso Rabada bagged five wickets for South Africa, putting the Indian cricket team on the backfoot.

Cricket South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

