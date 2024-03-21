March Madness Ignites: UNC, Iowa State Lead Day One's Frenzy, Streaming Across Major Networks

Men's March Madness tips off Thursday with a 16-game spectacle, featuring top seeds UNC, Iowa State, Arizona, and Tennessee in the spotlight. This much-anticipated event is broadcasted and streamed via CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV, ensuring fans don't miss a beat of the action. USA TODAY Sports is set to deliver real-time updates, scores, and in-depth analysis throughout the day.

Advertisment

Dawn of the Dance

Thursday's lineup sets the stage for an exhilarating start to the NCAA tournament, with UNC facing Wagner in a highly anticipated afternoon game. Meanwhile, other top seeds, including Iowa State, Arizona, and Tennessee, are gearing up for their debut matchups. This day promises over 12 hours of non-stop basketball, marking the beginning of a nationwide bracket frenzy.

Streaming and Viewing Options

Advertisment

For fans looking to catch every dribble, dunk, and dramatic moment, the tournament games are accessible across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. Additionally, several streaming options are available for viewers to watch the action on their devices, ensuring no one misses out on the excitement. The availability of these games across multiple platforms highlights the event's widespread appeal and accessibility.

Bracket Predictions and Presidential Picks

As the tournament unfolds, experts and enthusiasts alike share their predictions and bracket picks. Notably, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama have released their brackets, choosing their favorites for the Final Four and eventual champions. Their participation underscores the cultural significance of March Madness, transcending the realm of sports and engaging a diverse audience nationwide.

This year's March Madness not only captivates basketball fans but also unites individuals across various backgrounds in a shared experience of suspense, triumphs, and upsets. As the tournament progresses, the stories of underdogs, powerhouse teams, and standout players will unfold, adding to the rich tapestry of NCAA history.