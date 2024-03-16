March Madness 2024: Teams Clinching NCAA Tournament Spots, Historic Bids Highlighted

As the countdown to Selection Sunday ticks away, several teams have already punched their tickets to the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, with historic firsts and celebrated returns marking this year's March Madness buildup. From Vermont's continued dominance in the American East to McNeese's first tournament bid in over two decades, the landscape of college basketball showcases a mix of perseverance, breakthroughs, and the sheer unpredictability that defines the road to the NCAA Tournament.

Advertisment

Automatic Bids and Notable Returns

Vermont, Montana State, and Colgate are among the teams that have solidified their presence in the tournament, each securing an automatic bid by winning their respective conference tournaments. Vermont's victory in the American East conference title game against UMass Lowell, with a close 66-61 score, marks their third consecutive appearance and highlights a sustained period of excellence under coach John Becker. Meanwhile, Montana State celebrates its third straight NCAA Tournament berth, a significant achievement under first-year head coach Matt Logie.

Breaking Long Absences

Advertisment

McNeese and Wagner have broken long NCAA Tournament droughts, with McNeese securing its first bid in over 20 years and Wagner making a comeback after a similar hiatus. McNeese's remarkable season under former LSU coach Will Wade, culminating in a Southland Conference tournament championship, puts them on the map with a formidable 30-3 record. Wagner, on the other hand, clinched its spot in a dramatic fashion by defeating Merrimack in the Northeast Conference tournament final, proving that even teams with losing records can dream big and achieve greatness in March Madness.

Historic Firsts and Record Breakers

Stetson and James Madison have carved their names into the 2024 NCAA Tournament narrative with significant milestones. Stetson, for the first time in school history, claimed the automatic bid by defeating Austin Peay in the Atlantic Sun Tournament final, with Jalen Blackmon's career-high 43 points leading the charge. James Madison, not to be outdone, boasts the most wins in Division I this season, highlighted by a stellar performance in the Sun Belt conference tournament title game against Arkansas State. Their record of 31-3 sets a high bar and underscores the depth of talent across the tournament's field.

As Selection Sunday approaches, these teams await their fate with anticipation and the hope of making a deep run in the tournament. Their journeys, marked by triumphs and challenges, reflect the spirit of March Madness - where dreams are pursued, records are broken, and history is written on the hardwood. The coming weeks promise thrilling matchups, Cinderella stories, and the relentless pursuit of the NCAA Championship, encapsulating the essence of college basketball's pinnacle competition.