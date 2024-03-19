March Madness 2024 Ignites with First Four: Dates, Times, Viewing Details for NCAA Tournament

Marks the calendar as the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments kick off with the First Four games, setting the stage for a thrilling March Madness 2024. With Selection Sunday determining the 68-team fields, the journey to the Final Four begins, promising intense competition and unforgettable moments. For the men, Phoenix awaits, while Cleveland sets the stage for the women's triumphs.
Countdown to the Big Dance
The men's First Four will spark excitement with two games on Tuesday, March 19, and another two on Wednesday, March 20, all hosted in Dayton, Ohio. Fans can catch the action live on TruTV from 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET, featuring commentary by Spero Dedes, analysis by Jim Spanarkel, and reporting by Jon Rothstein. Meanwhile, the women's First Four, set for Wednesday, March 20, and Thursday, March 21, will take place across various locations including Blacksburg, Virginia, and Columbia, South Carolina, with broadcasts on ESPNU and ESPN2.
Pathway to Glory
The First Four games serve not just as an appetizer to the NCAA tournament but as a crucial step for teams dreaming of advancing to the later stages. These initial matchups, such as Howard vs. Wagner and Colorado State vs. Virginia for the men, and Sacred Heart vs. Presbyterian and Vanderbilt vs. Columbia for the women, offer schools a shot at proving their worth on the national stage. With selections like UConn and Kentucky leading the charge as top-seeded programs, the tournaments promise to showcase the pinnacle of college basketball talent.
What Lies Ahead
As the First Four concludes, the focus shifts to the main bracket, where every game is a do-or-die battle leading to the Final Four. With previous champions like Michigan State and North Carolina returning, the quest for the 2024 title is fraught with potential upsets and Cinderella stories waiting to unfold. The blend of seasoned contenders and eager newcomers ensures that this year's tournaments will be etched in the annals of March Madness history.
As the First Four games blaze a trail for the teams, fans, and communities involved, the excitement for what lies ahead is palpable. With the stage set in Phoenix and Cleveland for the ultimate showdowns, March Madness 2024 is poised to deliver basketball at its finest, filled with heart-stopping moments and the spirit of competition that defines the NCAA tournament.