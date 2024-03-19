March Madness 2024: Complete Guide to Watch Without Cable, Key Dates and Channels

The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament brackets have been unveiled, signaling the start of the eagerly anticipated March Madness 2024. This year, fans without cable have numerous viewing options across various platforms, including CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV, and streaming services, ensuring they don't miss a moment of the action starting Tuesday evening.
How to Stream the Games
For those looking to catch every game, a cable subscription or a streaming service that includes CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV is essential. The NCAA March Madness Live app, available on 19 platforms, offers access to all games aired on TBS, TNT, and TruTV, along with a channel offering whiparound coverage. Services like Max and Paramount Plus also provide options for streaming, with Max offering a B/R Sports add-on free throughout the tournament and Paramount Plus streaming 21 men’s games airing on CBS. Additionally, new subscribers to Paramount Plus can take advantage of a one-week free trial, potentially covering the tournament's first and second rounds at no cost.
Alternative Viewing Options
For those without cable or satellite, traditional antennas provide access to games airing on CBS, though this limits viewership to a fraction of the tournament. ESPN's family of networks will broadcast the NCAA women's basketball tournament, requiring either a cable subscription or a streaming service that includes ESPN channels. Viewers can consider streaming services like YouTube TV or Hulu Live TV for comprehensive coverage. It's crucial to check the compatibility of these services with your devices and possibly take advantage of free trials for a cost-effective viewing experience.
Broadcasting Rights and Schedule
The collaboration between CBS, Turner Sports, and the NCAA, extending through 2032, has ensured a wide distribution of games across various channels and platforms. Important dates for the tournament include the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, and the NCAA championship game, with specific channels assigned to each round. This partnership has significantly expanded accessibility, allowing fans various ways to engage with March Madness beyond traditional cable subscriptions.
The diverse array of viewing options for March Madness 2024 highlights the evolving landscape of sports broadcasting, accommodating the shifting preferences of viewers. With comprehensive coverage across multiple platforms, fans can enjoy the thrill of the tournament in ways that best suit their lifestyles, ensuring they don't miss a beat of the action.