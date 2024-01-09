Marcelo Visits Riyadh, Praises Real Madrid and Bellingham Ahead of Spanish Super Cup

Former Real Madrid captain Marcelo recently visited Riyadh, offering his support to his erstwhile team as they prepare to compete in the Spanish Super Cup. The tournament is being held in Saudi Arabia, a country where Marcelo himself is currently participating in the Club World Cup with his new team, Fluminense.

Marcelo’s Praise for Real Madrid and Bellingham

In an interview with Real Madrid TV, Marcelo shed light on his views about the current performance of his former team. His comments were positively inclined, describing the team’s potential for improvement as a motivational force. Marcelo also shared his son Liam’s admiration for Real Madrid’s new sensation, Jude Bellingham. He commended Bellingham’s impressive start with the club, labeling it as ‘tremendous and almost unbeatable’.

A Nostalgic Reflection on His Career

Marcelo, who was a key figure in Real Madrid’s success story, also took a moment to reflect on his own achievements with the club. He reminiscenced about the five titles he won during his tenure, a testament to his contribution to the club’s legacy.

Comradeship with Compatriots and Ancelotti

Marcelo’s visit to Riyadh wasn’t only about sharing his thoughts. It was also about reconnecting with his former teammates and manager, a reunion that was marked by exchanges of support and well-wishes ahead of the tournament. Marcelo held a special meeting with his Brazilian compatriots Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes, and Eder Militao, and extended his gratitude to manager Carlo Ancelotti for his support during Fluminense’s Copa Libertadores triumph last year.