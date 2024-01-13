Marc Skinner Defends Fans’ Right to Dissent Amidst Calls for Dismissal

Manchester United Women’s team manager, Marc Skinner has defended his supporters’ right to express their discontent, following chants calling for his dismissal during a friendly match at the Tony Bezzina Stadium. Despite the fracas, Skinner underlined the importance of the fans’ voices and reassured his commitment to improving the team’s performance. The incident came to light despite a 2-1 victory against PSV, with goals from Jayde Riviere and Nikita Parris.

Skinner’s Response to Dissenters

Skinner, confronted with the fans’ outcry, acknowledged the growing diversity of opinions within the fanbase. He reasserted his commitment to providing successful and attractive football, emphasizing that the chanters’ voices are a reflection of the club’s growing popularity, rather than a sign of deteriorating support. Despite the evident dissatisfaction among some fans over the team’s perceived stagnation under his leadership, Skinner expressed confidence in his abilities and those of his team to deliver results.

Manchester United Women’s Current Standings

Currently, Manchester United Women are sitting fourth in the Women’s Super League, trailing the leaders Chelsea by seven points. Skinner, who led the team to a sterling second-place finish last season after finishing fourth the previous year, continues to face scrutiny amidst the team’s fluctuating performance this season. Yet, he remains steadfast in his commitment to lead the team towards success.

Future Prospects Under New Stakeholders

Skinner also shed light on the recent visit of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford to the training ground, following Ineos’s agreement to acquire a 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition grants them sporting control of the club, hinting at potential future progress and plans for the team. Skinner expressed optimism about the new partnership and anticipates a galvanizing energy that could push the team forward.