Marc Marquez's Struggles with Ducati Transition Evident at Sepang Test

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez battled the odds on the second day of testing at Sepang, attempting to master the nuances of the Ducati Desmosedici GP23. Despite completing 72 laps without any technical hiccups, his performance was not reflected in the rankings, with Marquez finishing fourteenth, nearly a second behind the day's fastest rider, Enea Bastianini.

Navigating the Ducati's Intricacies

Marquez focused on long-distance performance and even attempted a 10-lap 'sprint race' to gain a better understanding of the bike's handling with consecutive laps. He acknowledged the difficulty of utilizing new tires for time attacks - a skill he is yet to hone. His comfort with braking on the Ducati has improved, but he continues to grapple with exiting fast corners - a challenge attributed to the Ducati's distinct rear tire usage, a departure from his previous Honda ride.

Charting a Difficult Transition

Marquez's transition from Honda to Ducati has been challenging, particularly at a circuit like Sepang where his confidence is not as high. He acknowledged the steep learning curve, expressing difficulty in unlearning old habits and adapting to the new machine's handling characteristics, especially in fast corners. He found the braking and rear tire usage of the Ducati to be the polar opposite of the Honda RC213V.

Building Confidence for the Upcoming Season

Marquez is under no illusion about the task ahead. He understands the need for more time and laps to prepare for the upcoming season and is realistic about his performance expectations. Emphasizing the need to regain his self-confidence after a challenging few years, Marquez is resolved to surmount the difficulties of this transition, showing improvement throughout the test and working on understanding the bike better with more laps in a row.