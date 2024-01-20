Marc Marquez Addresses Expectations Ahead of MotoGP Season with Ducati

In a recent press conference at Riccione, seven-time MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez laid out his strategy for the forthcoming MotoGP season, following his high-profile switch from Repsol Honda to Ducati. Marquez, who clocked the fourth fastest time during his debut at the Valencia test, is currently the bookmakers' favorite for the 2024 title. However, he was keen to temper expectations and underscored the importance of focusing on his performance devoid of the burden of immediate victories.

Looking back at the Challenging Years

Marquez candidly admitted that the past four seasons have been a rollercoaster ride, with no race wins in the last two. He moved to Ducati with the intent to revive his performance and get back on the victory podium. The Spaniard's tenure at Honda ended with a dry spell, which he is hopeful of breaking with his new team.

The Ducati Equation

Shifting gears to discuss his transition to Ducati, Marquez emphasized the prowess of his teammates at Ducati. He acknowledged the experience and success of fellow riders Pecco Bagnaia, the reigning double champion, and runner-up Jorge Martin. Marquez cautioned that it would be unrealistic to match their level of performance on the Ducati immediately. He and his brother, Alex Marquez, will race the GP23 spec Ducati, while Bagnaia and Martin will have access to the latest 2024 model.

Brotherhood on the Track

For the first time since 2020 at the factory Honda squad, Marquez will be teaming up with his younger brother Alex Marquez. Their partnership is one of the most anticipated aspects of the upcoming season. However, Marc Marquez was quick to put the focus back on the track, maintaining that his main aim is to adapt to the Ducati and deliver strong performances.