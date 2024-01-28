Marathon Triumph: Over 1500 Runners Brave Drizzle in Islamabad Race

Defying overcast conditions and a light drizzle, more than 1500 runners took to the streets of Islamabad for a marathon event that featured multiple categories. The event was not just a contest of endurance and speed, but also a testament to the city's commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and outdoor activities.

Victory Across Categories

Victory was spread across a diverse group of runners, reflecting the spirit of competitiveness and athleticism that the event aimed to promote. In the Full Marathon male category, Faizan Zulfiqar, Umair, and Mubaris Bukhari clinched the top three positions respectively. The female category saw Enub, Amina Shah, and Ayesha Mastoor emerging victorious in the first three positions.

The Half Marathon wasn't short of action either. In the male division, Naveed, Irfan, and Naghman crossed the finish line in quick succession, while in the female category, Jennie, Christina Vezel, and Huma Rehman were the triumphant trio. The shorter 10km and 5km races saw an equally thrilling competition, with Akhtar, Riaz, and Waqar Ahmed dominating the male category, and Rabeela Farooq, Maheen Tahir, and Anum Tahir leading the female group. In the 5km category, Samiullah, Kamil Hussain, and Junaid Dildar were the top male contenders, with Amna Khan, Laila Kazmi, and Kanwal in the female category.

A Run for Fun and Fitness

Adding to the inclusivity of the event, a 'Kids Fun Run' was organized to promote running among children, encapsulating the spirit of fitness from a young age. Despite the challenging weather, the enthusiasm of the young runners was contagious, serving as an inspiration for the adult participants.

Supporting a Healthy Lifestyle

The marathon event was sponsored by Adam's Milk Foods, a company known for its commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles. Babar Riaz, a representative of the company, expressed pride in sponsoring the marathon and reiterated their dedication to encouraging fitness and well-being. Rina Saeed Khan, Chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, highlighted the city's suitability for outdoor activities and spoke about the board's ongoing efforts to protect the environment, contributing further to the event's success.