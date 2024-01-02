Marathon Champion Soh Rui Yong Launches RunSohFast Academy

Two-time SEA Games marathon champion, Soh Rui Yong, has taken a stride toward a new goal, unveiling the RunSohFast Marathon Academy. The Academy is primarily aimed at offering remote coaching services to working professionals, a sector often challenged with balancing physical fitness amidst a busy lifestyle. Soh’s initiative comes as a result of mentoring runners informally over the past half-decade and now boasts a clientele of close to 30 run enthusiasts.

Personalized Training for Busy Professionals

In a world where time is the only real luxury, the RunSohFast Marathon Academy is designed to accommodate the demanding schedules of adults with work and family commitments. It offers personalized training programs that are not just generic fitness schedules but a blend of Soh’s decade-long experience in marathon running and understanding of the individual’s routine. The goal is to ensure that running is no longer a weekend hobby but a consistent part of their lives.

From Record Holder to Mentor

Soh Rui Yong is not just a champion but a national record holder in various long-distance running events. His expertise and personal experience in the field equip him to mentor his clients effectively and help them achieve significant milestones in their running careers. For instance, Cindy Ong, a financial consultant and mother of two, managed to secure a place in the top 10 of the Singapore Marathon National Championship and qualify for the prestigious Boston Marathon under Soh’s guidance.

Delivering Performance Amid Pandemic

Even as the world grapples with the pandemic, with many major events like the Boston Marathon being held virtually, Soh’s tailored coaching continues to enable runners to improve their performance. He has successfully adapted to these challenging times by focusing on race strategies that are effective even in a virtual race environment. His commitment to the cause is a testament to his vision of elevating the standard of marathon coaching in Singapore and expanding the Academy in the future.