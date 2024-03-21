Maquiling's Double Propels Ateneo to Victory Over UE in UAAP Season 86 Football

MANILA -- In a thrilling encounter that underscored their championship credentials, Ateneo de Manila University's men's football team delivered a masterclass against the University of the East (UE), winning 3-0 in the UAAP Season 86 match held on March 21, 2024, at the UP Football Stadium. Ateneo's men's football team emerged as the standout performer, netting two goals, while goalkeeper Artuz Cezar notched his fourth clean sheet of the season, solidifying Ateneo's defensive prowess.
Early Dominance Sets Tone
The match commenced with Fernando Roxas netting the season's fastest goal in the second minute, setting a high tempo for the Blue Eagles. Ateneo's aggressive approach paid dividends when Maquiling doubled their lead with a perfectly executed set piece 15 minutes into the game. His prowess was on full display as he later converted a penalty just before halftime, giving Ateneo a formidable three-goal advantage. This early dominance demoralized UE, setting the stage for Ateneo's comprehensive victory.
Maquiling's Midas Touch
Maquiling's performance was a focal point of post-match discussions, with Ateneo's coach, JP Merida, praising his skipper's remarkable free-kick abilities. "His free kick is unbelievable," Merida remarked, highlighting the player's growth and importance to the team. Maquiling's contributions were not just in scoring but also in rallying his team, displaying leadership that transcends the score sheet.
Implications for the League Table
With this victory, Ateneo surged to 14 points, trailing closely behind the defending champions Far Eastern University, who sit atop the standings with 15 points. The win not only boosted Ateneo's morale but also positioned them as serious contenders for the title. The anticipated showdown with the league-leading Tamaraws on Sunday is now even more significant, with Ateneo looking to overtake them in the standings. Meanwhile, UE remains in sixth place, struggling to find form in the season.
This victory not only cements Ateneo's place as one of the teams to beat this season but also sets the stage for a thrilling second round of the UAAP Season 86 men's football tournament. As teams jostle for position, the Blue Eagles have shown they are not just participants but contenders, ready to fight for every point on their path to glory.