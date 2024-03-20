Mapua Secures NCAA Juniors Bronze with Thrilling Comeback Against SSC-R

MANILA — In an exhilarating battle for third place, Mapua University's Red Robins staged a remarkable comeback to defeat San Sebastian College-Recoletos Staglets with a final score of 64-62 during the NCAA Season 99 juniors’ basketball tournament. Held at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City, this victory marked a significant achievement for the Mapua team, securing a podium finish in a closely contested game. Sean Salvador and Lawrence Mangubat emerged as key players, leading their team to victory with crucial performances in the final moments of the match.

Early Struggles and a Dramatic Turnaround

The game's momentum initially favored the Staglets, who managed to build a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter. However, Mapua's resilience shone through as they clawed back from a 51-39 deficit. Under the guidance of head coach Yong Garcia, the Red Robins orchestrated a 16-4 run, culminating in a game-tying basket by Jhillian Palis. This remarkable turnaround set the stage for an intense final stretch, with both teams vying for the coveted bronze medal.

Clutch Performances Seal the Deal

In the game's closing minutes, Mapua's Lawrence Mangubat and Sean Salvador stepped up, delivering critical free throws that extended their lead. Salvador's standout performance, scoring 21 points, along with Aki Valina's contribution of 13 points, proved instrumental in Mapua's comeback. Despite a late three-pointer from San Sebastian's Ruvic Danag that narrowed the gap to two points, Mapua's defense held strong, ensuring their victory and a memorable third-place finish in the tournament.

Looking Forward

This triumph not only signifies a successful end to Mapua's Season 99 campaign but also sets a positive tone for the team's future endeavors. The Red Robins' ability to overcome adversity and clinch a podium finish underscores their determination and skill, promising an exciting outlook for the next season. As the team celebrates this achievement, the focus will soon shift to building on this success and aiming for even higher accolades in the NCAA juniors’ basketball tournament.