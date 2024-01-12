en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match

In a recent bout of Region 2 girls basketball, Maplewood High School clinched a hard-won victory over Saegertown High School, ending the match with a decisive 42-30 score. The game, played on the home turf of Steve Scott Gymnasium, was marked by a series of turnovers by both teams in the opening quarter, setting a tense and unpredictable pace.

Maplewood’s Defensive Triumph

Despite a sluggish start and a slim lead of 8-6, Maplewood ramped up their defensive strategy in the second quarter. This move effectively shut out Saegertown from the scoreboard during this period, giving Maplewood a comfortable 19-8 lead as they went into the halftime break. Maplewood’s head coach Shawn Rhoades conceded the victory was a scrappy one, highlighting a clear need for the team to refine their game further.

Saegertown’s Struggle and Resilience

On the other side, Saegertown’s performance, despite the loss, was commended by their head coach Cassidy Kravec. The team’s hustle, coupled with their aggressive defense, did not go unnoticed, although their shooting struggles served as a significant roadblock. Saegertown’s Layilah Drakes managed to chip away at Maplewood’s lead with a crucial 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

The Final Push

However, Maplewood was quick to respond, extending their lead with a 10-5 run that effectively preserved their advantage. The match unveiled Saegertown’s record as 5-8 overall and 2-3 in the region, while Maplewood emerged with a more robust record of 11-2 overall, and a perfect undefeated streak in the region at 5-0.

With this victory under their belt, the teams now set their sights on the upcoming games. Maplewood is slated for a significant match against Cochranton, a game that could potentially establish region supremacy.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
5 seconds ago
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
The NFL playoff season is upon us, and the anticipation among fans is palpable as the Buffalo Bills prepare to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and the Cleveland Browns gear up to face the Houston Texans on Saturday. The excitement surrounding these games transcends the boundaries of the sport, reflecting the deep-seated
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
Emma Stone's Surprising Appearance at Phoenix Suns Game Coincides with Significant Victory
3 mins ago
Emma Stone's Surprising Appearance at Phoenix Suns Game Coincides with Significant Victory
Thrilling Soccer Weekend: Clasico Showdown, NWSL Draft, and Resuming Domestic Leagues
5 mins ago
Thrilling Soccer Weekend: Clasico Showdown, NWSL Draft, and Resuming Domestic Leagues
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
36 seconds ago
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
46 seconds ago
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
2 mins ago
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
7 seconds
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
38 seconds
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
48 seconds
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
2 mins
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
Kettering General Hospital Redevelopment: A Paradigm Shift in UK's Healthcare Infrastructure
2 mins
Kettering General Hospital Redevelopment: A Paradigm Shift in UK's Healthcare Infrastructure
Racial Disparities in Stroke Incidence: Personal Stories Reflect a Broader Health Crisis
3 mins
Racial Disparities in Stroke Incidence: Personal Stories Reflect a Broader Health Crisis
Iowa Caucuses' Evolving Role in U.S. Presidential Nominations
3 mins
Iowa Caucuses' Evolving Role in U.S. Presidential Nominations
Emma Stone's Surprising Appearance at Phoenix Suns Game Coincides with Significant Victory
3 mins
Emma Stone's Surprising Appearance at Phoenix Suns Game Coincides with Significant Victory
Could Population Shifts Shape the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election?
4 mins
Could Population Shifts Shape the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election?
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app