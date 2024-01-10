en English
Business

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) has ushered in a new era with the appointment of Keith Pelley as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Pelley, who replaces Michael Friisdahl, brings to the table an impressive track record in sports media and management, promising a refreshing shift in MLSE’s leadership paradigm.

A Dynamic Legacy

Pelley steps into a role previously held by Michael Friisdahl, who led MLSE since December 2015 before transitioning into the executive chairmanship of Signature Aviation in February 2022. During the interim period, the mantle of President and CEO was shouldered by Chief Financial Officer Cynthia Devine.

From TSN to MLSE

Pelley’s professional journey is as diverse as it is illustrious. His career in sports media commenced at TSN in 1986, where he started as an editorial assistant. Displaying a knack for the industry, he rapidly climbed the ranks to the position of senior news producer, contributing to a multitude of sports productions. In 1994, he left TSN to join FOX, where he produced games for the NFL, NFL Europe, NHL, and Major League Baseball.

The Power of Negotiations

As part of his leadership roles, Pelley also found success in negotiation and rights acquisitions. During his tenure at Rogers Media, he brokered a historic 12-year, $5.2 billion rights deal with the NHL in November 2013. Later, as the head of the European Golf Tour, now known as the DP World Tour, he displayed his negotiating prowess in talks with the Saudi government for a new professional golf tour. His extensive experience and unique perspective are expected to bring a fresh management style to MLSE, focusing on boosting public profile and articulating a visionary roadmap for the company.

Pelley’s appointment, coinciding with his 60th birthday, is a testament to his enduring influence in the sports media industry. The move signals a significant leadership reshuffle for MLSE’s prized sports and real estate assets and sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in the company’s history.

Business Canada Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

