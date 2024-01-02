Manuel Pellegrini Embraces AFCON, Talks Diao Transfer, and Loyalty to Real Betis

Real Betis coach, Manuel Pellegrini, has publicly embraced the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and its consequent impact on club football. He affirms the significance of national team commitments and comprehends that recruiting African players comes with the anticipation of their unavailability during the January-held tournament.

Pellegrini’s Stance on Player Transfers

Adding to the discourse about players, Pellegrini shed light on Assane Diao, acknowledging the circulating rumors of Brentford’s interest in the player as a testament to Diao’s commendable performance. Pellegrini hinted that the club’s financial needs might necessitate a deal, provided a fitting replacement for Diao is identified and an actual offer is on the table.

Insights on New Signing Johnny Cardozo

Pellegrini also shared his thoughts on the club’s fresh signing, Johnny Cardozo from Internacional. He stated that Cardozo is currently not in a position to join the squad list as he is recuperating from a vacation period. Despite this, Pellegrini showed optimism about Cardozo’s potential to make a significant impact on the team’s performance in the future. He underlined Cardozo’s youth and positive recommendations as indicators of his potential.

Pellegrini’s Loyalty to Betis

On a final note, Pellegrini expressed his unwavering loyalty towards Real Betis. He disclosed that he had received an attractive offer from Saudi Arabia, but chose to stay true to Betis. He shared that he had previously contemplated offers from China and other clubs, but ultimately decided to continue his journey in Seville, demonstrating his firm commitment to his current club.