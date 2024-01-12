Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators

In a recent shift within the college football landscape, Mannie Nunnery, a redshirt senior linebacker, has announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal, parting ways with the Florida Gators. The Texas native, who kickstarted his college football journey with the Houston Cougars, spent only a solitary season with the Gators, leaving a significant imprint nevertheless.

Nunnery’s Stint with the Gators

During his tenure at Florida, Nunnery’s presence was felt across all 12 games, where he secured three starts. His contribution is reflected in his stats, which reveal a total of 28 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, a quarterback hurry, and a pass breakup. Despite his short stay, Nunnery was acknowledged for his exceptional athleticism and speed, with head coach Billy Napier often hailing him as the team’s fastest linebacker.

Impressive Career Stats

Nunnery’s overall college football career boasts of 109 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble. His decision to explore opportunities via the transfer portal not only marks his departure from Florida but also symbolizes the 25th player to exit the Gators this offseason.

What’s Next for Nunnery and the Gators?

Despite the significant number of departures, the Gators have been proactive in replenishing their ranks. They secured the commitment of South Carolina linebacker transfer Grayson “Pup” Howard and signed top-100 prospects Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles from the 2024 recruiting class. As for Nunnery, his spring graduation will confer upon him his degree from UF and one last season of eligibility to showcase his prowess on the field.