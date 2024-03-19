Manjushree Trail Race 2023: Gateway for Nepali Runners to Global Trail Running Events

The Manjushree Trail Race, marking its fourth iteration, is poised to unfold from April 5 to April 7 in Kathmandu, heralding a significant development in Nepal's trail running scene. This year, the race not only retains its distinction as Nepal's sole ITRA-certified 100-mile trail event but also forges a notable partnership with the Asian Trail Master (ATM), presenting Nepali athletes with unparalleled opportunities in the global trail running arena.

Partnership with Asian Trail Master

With over 500 participants expected, this edition's collaboration with ATM is a game-changer. It positions the Manjushree Trail Race and the Jumla Rara Ultra Marathon as key events where athletes can accumulate qualifying points for the ATM circuit. This strategic alliance ensures that Nepali runners can now vie for international recognition without the need to venture abroad, according to Jimmy Oostrum, a member of the organizing committee. This move is anticipated to attract runners from across Asia to Nepal, spotlighting the country as a burgeoning hub for ultra and trail running.

Implications for Competitors

The ATM partnership brings more than just prestige; it carries tangible benefits for the top performers. The top five finishers in both the men's and women's categories of the Manjushree Trail Race and the Jumla Rara Marathon will secure their spots in the Asia Trail Master Championship race. Furthermore, the event doubles as an ITRA Nation League race, setting the stage for competitors to also vie for the 2024 ITRA National Champion title. Additionally, the race provides a UTMB index rating, opening doors for runners to participate in UTMB qualifying races and potentially the main UTMB events in Chamonix in August 2024.

A Glimpse into the Race's Rigors

The race, initiated in 2021, challenges runners with a demanding route that spans the Kathmandu valley rim, traversing seven peaks and covering 175.18 km with an incline of 12,695 meters. This year's race will conclude with a 30-kilometre trail race, organized by Trailmandu, aimed at offering aspiring runners a taste of endurance racing. The inclusion of cash prizes for race winners underscores the event's growing stature and competitive allure.

As the Manjushree Trail Race embarks on its fourth edition, it not only elevates Nepal's position in the international trail running community but also democratizes access to global competitions for Nepali athletes. This development is a testament to the race's burgeoning legacy and its role in shaping the future of trail running in Nepal.