Manjimup Bowling Club Hosts Thrilling Muir's Invitation Fours

In the serene town of Manjimup, Western Australia, the hum of anticipation was palpable as top-tier bowlers from across the state descended for the annual Muir's Invitation Fours. The prestigious event, hosted by the Manjimup Bowling Club, unfolded over two intense days of competition, the outcome hanging in the balance until the final round.

High Stakes on the Green

With five teams remaining in contention for the victory, the last round of games was a nail-biting affair. The Muir's Invitation Fours, a highlight in the lawn bowls calendar, is known for its competitive spirit, attracting a strong field of players. Yet, it maintains a friendly atmosphere that fosters camaraderie among the participants and spectators alike.

The Manjimup Bowling Community

The event not only brings together skilled bowlers but also strengthens the community spirit in Manjimup. The townsfolk rally around the tournament, offering their support and contributing to the lively atmosphere that encapsulates this annual tradition.

