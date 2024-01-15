en English
Sports

Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote

The Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter has initiated a commendable endeavor to recognize and celebrate the achievements of local high school athletes. The newspaper has taken the initiative to conduct a poll, the Maritime Ford Athlete of the Week, inviting the public to cast their votes for high school athletes who have shown extraordinary performances in their respective sports. The voting lines are open until noon on Thursday, enabling individuals to register their vote once every hour from each device they own. Importantly, participation in this voting process does not necessitate a subscription to the publication.

Highlighting the Athletes

The poll, while inviting public participation, has brought to light some noteworthy athletes. One such remarkable athlete is Angie Bianchi from Two Rivers, who is upholding her family’s wrestling legacy and is on the path to secure her 9th title. Another spotlight is on the Mishicot girls basketball team, which is demonstrating adaptability and resilience under their new coach, Joel Kubsch.

Community Participation and Recognition

This initiative underscores the importance of community participation in recognizing and celebrating local talent. The Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter is fostering a sense of community pride and involvement through this interactive poll. The article also provides an opportunity for community members to nominate athletes for inclusion in the weekly ballot. Nominations can be emailed by 9 p.m. on Saturday, providing an avenue for the public to actively participate in acknowledging the efforts and achievements of local athletes.

Connecting with the Author

Tom Dombeck, the author of the article, has made himself accessible to the public, providing contact information for those who wish to connect. He can be followed on a social media platform formerly known as Twitter. His openness adds a personal touch to the article, demonstrating the reporter’s commitment to the community and its athletes.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

