Manitouwadge's Kiwissa Ski Hill: Defying Odds and Embracing a New Season

Manitouwadge's Kiwissa Ski Hill Defies Odds, Ushers in New Season with Hope and Resilience

Manitouwadge, Ontario - Amidst unpredictable weather conditions, the Kiwissa Ski Hill in Manitouwadge, Ontario, successfully kicked off its 2023 season on February 3. With three out of the usual 13 runs open, the ski hill staff and volunteers have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to keeping the slopes alive, producing artificial snow to ensure a pleasant skiing experience.

A Beacon of Resilience

Despite facing numerous challenges, including the closure of the original chalet two years ago, the Kiwissa Ski Hill team remains steadfast in their mission to provide a haven for winter sports enthusiasts. Brad Law, the ski and trails supervisor, shared his optimism for the season, emphasizing the positive turnout during the opening weekend.

To enhance the ski hill resort atmosphere, the team has implemented several changes, such as installing wood benches, a fire pit, and a temporary trailer serving as a makeshift chalet. While the original chalet's future remains uncertain, there are potential grant opportunities that could lead to its reconstruction.

Community Spirit and Fundraising Efforts

The community spirit at Kiwissa Ski Hill is stronger than ever, as demonstrated by the upcoming first annual Snowmobile Hill Climb event, scheduled for February 17. In partnership with the Township of Manitouwadge, the Manitouwadge Skatepark Committee, and the Hill Climb Project Team, this thrilling event aims to raise funds for the construction of a new chalet.

Law expressed his excitement for the event, stating that it's an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and support a cherished local institution.

Embracing the Season and Moving Forward

Kiwissa Ski Hill will be open every weekend from 12-5 pm until the end of the 2024 ski season, with limited runs and discounted lift tickets available. The Kiwissa Ski Club is also offering free rentals for the season on a first-come, first-served basis, ensuring that everyone has the chance to enjoy the slopes.

For those who prefer tobogganing, a designated sliding hill is available, making Kiwissa Ski Hill an inclusive destination for all winter activities.

As the Kiwissa Ski Hill team continues to navigate the unpredictable weather conditions and maintenance challenges, their resilience and dedication serve as a reminder of the power of community spirit and determination. With the support of local volunteers, staff, and enthusiasts, the Kiwissa Ski Hill is not only defying the odds but also redefining what it means to be a beacon of hope in the face of adversity.

As the 2023 season unfolds, the Kiwissa Ski Hill stands as a testament to the enduring human spirit, proving that even in the most challenging circumstances, passion and perseverance can create a winter wonderland for all to enjoy.