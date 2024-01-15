en English
International Relations

Manila Hustle 3×3 Season 2: A Showcase of Global Basketball Talent

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Manila Hustle 3×3 Season 2: A Showcase of Global Basketball Talent

As the scintillating energy of basketball engulfs Manila, the city gears up for the Manila Hustle 3×3 Season 2 tournament. This two-day event, slated for February 3-4, will transform the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City into an arena of high-octane hoops action. Seven homegrown teams, headlined by the Gilas Pilipinas Women, will lock horns with international squads from Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, and India in a riveting series of half-court basketball games.

Teams to Watch

Among the array of talent set to grace the court, the Gilas Pilipinas Women’s team emerges as a compelling draw. They will be sharing the stage with formidable local and international teams, including Dinoman Hansol from Korea, Owls.EXE and Zoos Tokyo from Japan, Shoot It Dragons from Thailand, Jumpshot from Singapore, Tokyo Dime from Japan, Korean team Unicle, Royals Basketball from Australia, and Shiv Nadar School from India. With the stakes set high and an eclectic mix of basketball prowess, the tournament promises to be a pulsating spectacle.

Season 1 Recap

In its inaugural run in 2023, the Manila Hustle 3×3 etched a memorable chapter in the annals of Philippines’ basketball. The event was dominated by the Macbeth Lady Riots, led by the dynamo Kacey Dela Rosa, who not only steered her team to a resounding victory but also clinched the MVP title in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86. The Gilas Pilipinas Women, despite putting up a valiant fight, had to settle for the silver medal.

A Platform for Talent

More than a basketball tournament, the Manila Hustle 3×3 is a stage that spotlights the skills of local and international teams in a competitive setting. Supported by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), the event is a testament to the country’s commitment to nurturing and promoting basketball talent. With a cash prize of $3,000 (approximately Php167,000) up for grabs, the event not only brings in a wave of excitement but also adds incentive for teams to outperform themselves.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

