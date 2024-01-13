Manhattan Jaspers to Battle Rider Broncs in Pivotal MAAC Basketball Game

A gripping Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) basketball game is on the horizon as the Manhattan Jaspers are poised to confront the Rider Broncs on January 12, 2024. The much-anticipated clash will take place at the Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, with a scheduled commencement at 7 p.m. ET. Basketball enthusiasts can catch the live action on the CBS Sports App and Fubo’s online streaming platform, albeit subject to regional restrictions.

Teams’ Recent Performances

Rider steps into the contest, riding the high of a recent triumph that snapped their three-game losing streak. They managed to scrape past the Golden Griffins with a nail-biting 79-76 win in overtime. On the other side of the court, Manhattan is grappling with a downward spiral, having endured their sixth consecutive loss against the Bobcats in a 76-59 defeat. This match, therefore, serves as a potential turning point for Manhattan, which has been in a slump recently, winning only one out of their last nine games.

Season Records and Historical Match Ups

Both teams have been struggling this season, with Manhattan holding a 4-9 record and Rider barely ahead with a 4-11 record. The upcoming face-off presents an opportunity for both teams to improve their season stats and regain some lost ground. Historically, Rider has managed to keep a firm grip over Manhattan, winning seven of their last ten encounters. This includes a decisive 67-56 victory the last time they crossed paths in February 2023.

Anticipation for The Upcoming Game

As the game draws near, college basketball and MAAC fans are on tenterhooks, curious to see if Rider can continue their dominance or if Manhattan will break the pattern with a fresh strategy. With both teams eager to shift their season’s trajectory, the game promises to be a high-stakes encounter rich in strategy, skill, and sheer determination.